Jesy Nelson wows fans with sizzling red bikini pose

Jesy Nelson at The BRIT Awards 2019 at The O2 at Peninsula Square in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

As singer Jesy Nelson has fans in full anticipation of her new music, she teased them with a gorgeous red bikini photo on her social media, sending her followers into a frenzy.

The former Little Mix star, 31, released a new song last year featuring hip-hop star Nicki Minaj, but many people still want more and expect a full album anytime now.

As the wait continues, she showed off her curves in a bold two-piece to her millions of followers on Instagram, prompting many to react with praise and others to demand some new music from the singer.

Jesy Nelson stuns fans with red bikini pic

With nearly nine million followers on her Instagram page, Jesy Nelson turns heads when she shares any new image of herself in stylish attire.

However, Wednesday brought a scorching hot image to the Gram, as she showed off a red bikini while tugging up on the bottoms and giving a serious look at the camera.

In the photo, fans see tattoos on Jesy’s left arm and hands, as well as a white pendant belly-button piercing on display with her fantastic physique.

While she didn’t include any caption for this particular picture, it still brought plenty of people to give reactions to the gorgeous shot. Jesy’s photo had racked up over 48,000 Likes and numerous comments from admirers or fans as of this writing.

Earlier this week, Nelson showed off in a photo with more clothes on, posing in a black corset minidress for an intimate family wedding she attended. The stunning outfit was strapless and featured sheer panels in select areas along with a slant style showing off much more of her right leg and thigh.

In addition to the dress, she wore matching black stilettos and carried a tiny black handbag. Her IG photo series revealed pics of her captivating attire as well as photos of the bride, groom, and guests in attendance for the family wedding.

Fans react to Jesy Nelson’s red bikini photo

With nearly 9 million Instagram followers, Nelson’s gorgeous bikini picture captivated her loyal fans and followers as they flocked to the comments section to offer their comments about her look. Others begged her for some new lyrics or a song release.

“Beauty is an understatement with you. 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌👏👏,” one fan commented in admiration of the singer’s latest image.

Pic credit: @jesynelson/Instagram

Another individual pondered why Jesy is so perfect after seeing the new photo of her in that red bikini.

Pic credit: @jesynelson/Instagram

“JESSICA DROP THE ALBUM, NOW,” someone demanded in a comment getting 26 Likes, showing many people are getting impatient waiting for her to release new music.

Pic credit: @jesynelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson was a member of the popular British girl group Little Mix from 2011 until 2020. The group formed during their appearance on the eighth series of the British reality TV music competition X Factor and went on to release six studio albums. In addition to selling over 60 million records worldwide, the group had four No. 1 hits on the UK charts.

However, Nelson left in pursuit of a solo career and signed with Polydor Records. Last October, she and Nicki Minaj linked up for the track Boyz, which reached as high as No. 4 on the UK chart.

While there had been reports that bosses at her record label were unimpressed with her efforts in the studio, they seemingly refuted those reports saying that her new music was on the way and described it as “captivating.”

“In recent months, Jesy has been in the studio recording in Los Angeles developing her body of work with a whole series of tracks. And fans can rest assured they can expect to hear new music from Jesy very soon,” a spokesperson said, per UK’s Mirror.