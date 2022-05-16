Jessie James Decker’s latex pants bust open on camera

Jessie James Decker close up: Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram.

Jessie James Decker‘s latex pants have busted right open during a massive wardrobe malfunction. The 33-year-old country singer was brave enough to share the moment with her 4 million Instagram followers yesterday, proving that being a major music star doesn’t get in the way of keeping it real.

Jessie is currently on tour, where outfits have primarily gone down the Daisy Dukes and boots route. It looks like she might have done best sticking to them.

Jessie James Decker’s latex pants burst open

In a hilarious story, the Kittenish founder was seen walking amid a sheltered outdoor brick area.

Showing off her super-fit figure in a tight and sleeveless green top, the blonde drove fans right to the action with a big “Whelp” written across the top of her screen. Fans then saw the mom of three wrapping a white sweater around her waist, but definitely not hiding what was happening.

Jessie’s skintight and black latex pants had busted open around the fly, leaving both her toned stomach and white undies exposed.

Clearly enjoying the moment as she accepted reality, Jessie said: “Well, they busted! Hopefully, no one notices.” Stories also showed the star on stage and in the same pants, possibly suggesting she’d found a solution.

Jessie’s The Woman I’ve Become tour is making headlines, one snazzy outfit at a time. This year, the workout queen has also been putting her bikini body on display, with her Kittenish brand launching its Kittenish Swim range.

“I have been singing and designing clothes since I was a little girl with the dream of having my own line someday. I remember daydreaming and sketching outfits I could envision myself wearing on the red carpet one day,” Decker writes on her clothing line’s website. “Those dreams grew with me and have turned into a passion I wanted to share with other women. Expression through fashion is fun and exciting.”

Running Kittenish comes amid other aspects of Jessie’s multi-faceted career, not limited to her cookbook queen status via Amazon best-seller Just Feed Me.

Jessie James Decker has her hands full

All of the above come juggled with Decker’s motherhood. She’s raising kids Eric Decker II, Forrest, and Vivianne with her husband, Eric Decker. For Mother’s Day this year, the star shared a pregnant bikini throwback, writing: “Happy Mother’s Day💖 I love being a mommy and thank God for my babies everyday. It’s truly the greatest blessing in my life. And Happy mommy day to my beautiful mother. I wonder if you can guess which pic is of us.”