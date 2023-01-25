Jessie James Decker’s husband Eric Decker goes shirtless to model Kittenish Basics

Jessie James Decker isn’t the only one who looks fantastic modeling her Kittenish brand.

Jessie’s husband, Eric Decker, proved that he’s model material, too, in a recent ad for the brand’s latest collection.

Promoting Kittenish’s recently launched Basics collection, Eric had his turn in front of the camera, and he didn’t disappoint.

Posted to Kittenish’s official Instagram, Eric posed for a casual photoshoot in which he was clad in nothing but a pair of skivvies and some crew socks.

Eric struck a relaxed pose on a sofa while reading a newspaper for the shot, smiling big while showcasing his tanned and toned physique. The former NFL star showed off his athletic build as he modeled a pair of boyshorts in black from the Kittenish Basics collection.

“Eric likes our ‘basic’ boy shorts too 😸 meow,” read the accompanying caption on the post.

Jessie James Decker gushes over husband Eric Decker’s Kittenish ad

Eric’s photoshoot garnered nearly 1,000 likes and was well-received in the comments as well.

Eric’s wife, Jessie, was one of the first to comment, simply writing, “Meow.”

Another fan left a heart-eyed emoji in the comments, while one pointed out how much Jessie and Eric’s 4-year-old son, Forrest, resembles his dad.

“Yassss!” read another admirer’s comment, while one Kittenish customer noted they were “Waiting for the restock!”

The Basics Boy Short in black is obviously a popular item, as it’s currently sold out online. Touted as the brand’s “new favorite undie,” the boy short is made of a ribbed, stretchy, seamless fabric and is embroidered with the Kittenish logo on the rear waistband. It’s available in sizes XS through XXL and retails for $30.

Kittenish is a husband-and-wife effort between Jessie James and Eric Decker

Although Jessie is the founder and creative force behind Kittenish, the company is a couple’s affair. Eric became the brand’s co-owner and president in September 2019. He utilizes his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management in his role.

Jessie bragged about Eric in January 2020 when she spoke with Us Weekly, sharing that she and Eric work extremely well together and are disciplined in how they manage their business.

“I think what’s great is you know that we both have each other’s best interest at heart, and he cares so much,” Jessie dished. “He’s the president of Kittenish; he’s going to business meetings.”

Jessie continued, “I always knew Eric was so talented, but he got his degree in this. He really is a businessman. He’s so smart, and I am just so impressed with his knowledge. He has been so important to have involved. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Eric boasts his credentials in his Instagram bio as a self-described entrepreneur, plugging himself as the president of Kittenish.

Jessie founded Kittenish in 2014 after it was originally launched as a collaboration effort, which sold out instantly. Eventually, Jessie took ownership of the e-commerce brand, and in 2019, she opened her first brick-and-mortar store in her and Eric’s hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

Kittenish has gained worldwide popularity too. As their website states, “Our stores are the gems of Kittenish. Each location has unique, insta-worthy vibes and has become [a destination] for tourists worldwide.”