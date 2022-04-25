Jessie James Decker’s a triple threat in three swimsuits

Jessie James Decker close up: Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker has proven she is a triple threat as she poses in three jaw-dropping swimsuit snaps. The reality star, country singer, and Kittenish founder is fresh from opening her latest store in Scottsdale, AZ, and it was shortly before the grand opening that she appeared in new bikini photos.

The Jessie & Eric star wowed as she modeled three pieces from her popular line, with the photos posted to her brand’s Instagram.

Jessie James Decker wows in new swimwear

Jessie, 33, opened in selfie mode from her luxurious home. The blonde wowed on hardwood floors and backed by wood-framed mirrors, popping with her golden tan and killer curves on show and modeling a plunging white swimsuit.

Jessie’s classy one-piece came skintight, paneled, and cupped, with a chic and gold-accent belt adding glam flourishes. Decker posed holding her smartphone in one hand, then returning for a bit of Kim Kardashian finish as she pouted in a tight blue bikini while throwing out the peace sign.

Flaunting her ripped body and the “new boobies” she made 2021 headlines for revealing, the South Beach Diet face stunned the camera, returning for a final show-off in a classic one-piece. Here, she toyed with her hair while showcasing the baby blue and yellow-piped pool look.

A caption from Kittenish read: “Sundays are for swimsuits 🙌🏼 You can shop our swim collection in Scottsdale – day 2 of our grand opening weekend!”

Jessie shares shots from her new storefront

Jessie marked the Arizona opening on her own Instagram, sharing shots of her glam-looking storefront and writing:

“Scottsdale!!! I am SO excited to announce our @kittenish doors will officially be open tomorrow for the grand opening at 10am🌵 This is our 4th store and I couldn’t be more proud of our kittenish team and all their hard work to bring my kittenish dreams to life!!!!! Make sure and tag us so we can see y’all there.”

Kittenish already boasts stores in Nashville, TN, Dallas, TX, Tampa, FL, plus the new fourth addition. In a further celebratory post over the weekend, Jessie told her followers: “I had major fomo not being able to be there today (had family commitments) BUT I will be there May 26th! So stay tuned for details✨I am SO proud of this beautiful store and even more proud of my bad -ss team for making it happen.”

Jessie joins fellow country singers Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert in running a successful clothing line.