Jessie James Decker promoted her new Canada tour in black hot pants. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker will be bringing her fantastic singing voice to a city near you…as long as you’re in Canada.

The country singer/songwriter announced via Instagram that she’ll be going on tour in the country along with Kane Brown and Restless Road, with the tour kicking off December 8 in Winnipeg. Some of the other tour stops include Vancouver, Calgary, and Saskatoon.

She announced the tour with a carousel of shots while on stage in stylish outfits that are true to her style.

The first outfit featured Jessie in a pair of black shorts with a glittering corset-style top and black platform boots, all of which emphasized her toned legs.

Jessie shared a second outfit that featured black leather shorts, paired with a loose white t-shirt. She threw her hair around, appearing to be dancing during her performance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The last shot showed the singer in the same pair of leather hot pants, this time worn with a black crop top that showed off her toned physique.

Jessie left her brunette hair down in her usual beach waves and wore a dark smokey eye for a glamorous touch.

In her caption, she wrote, “Canada!!! 🇨🇦 So excited to see you and tour in those cities for the very first time. Joining @kanebrown and @restlessroad for the next few weeks. Link in bio for all the dates ✨✨.”

Jessie James Decker recently released the I Still Love You music video

The tour comes on the heels of a busy period for Jessie, as she recently starred in Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing 10th place with her dance partner, Alan Bersten.

On top of all that, she released the music video for her single, I Still Love You, along with Billy Currington.

Upon releasing the video on Instagram she expressed pride in the work she had put out, writing in the caption, “I truly mean it in my heart when I say this is the best song/project I’ve ever put out and it’s been a long time coming.”

Jessie James is the founder of Kittenish

Jessie is the founder of the clothing brand Kittenish, which also features other fun items such as accessories, cosmetics, and even candles. The brand opened its first physical location in Nashville and later followed that up with Dallas, Tampa, and Scottsdale.

She recently announced the launch of the new Kittenish holiday collection which drops December 8 and features several sexy party dresses, as well as some cozier pieces.

Jessie modeled the new holiday collection herself, showing off a carousel of pictures in which she dazzled in the new pieces.

The first shot showed the singer in a gorgeous black dress that featured a tight corset at the top with a V at the chest, attached to floating tulle fabric at the bottom. The look would suit a Christmas or New Year’s Eve party perfectly.

The other looks included a silky black dress with spaghetti straps, sparkling gray pants with a matching button-down top, and a short, white sweater dress paired with knee-high boots.