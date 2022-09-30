Jessie James Decker works up a sweat in sports bra

Jessie James Decker works up a sweat and promises something new in an exciting Peloton promo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker has something exciting up her sleeve, and it involves sweat and fitness.

It isn’t Dancing with the Stars, although she is a contestant on the show and has made it to the third week so far.

The Woman I’ve Become songstress shared a short video on her Instagram today for her 4.1 million fans and followers.

The video featured Denis Morton, who is a trainer for Peloton. She and Denis posed on a light stage with a bright light above them, adding to the high-energy and bright nature of the shoot.

Denis and Jessie smiled as they sat on their exercise bikes, ready for a cardiovascular workout.

The clip started with a smiling Denis in black spandex.

Jessie James Decker Peloton workout episode coming tomorrow

Denis began, “So yeah, show your teeth, bring the energy, stare right into the camera,” as he gave Jessie tips for the upcoming shoot.

Quickly following his lead, the beautiful songstress smiled big and stared directly into the camera with her million-dollar smile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessie wore a black sports bra and her hair in a high ponytail with loose curls.

Denis added, “And then, just let your fire show.”

Jessie laughed at Denis’ last suggestion. As fans of the singer know, her “fire” is always showing.

Jessie’s caption read, “Something fun coming with @onepeloton tomorrow! @denis__morton put me to the test but I did my best…” and she included a smiling, sweating emoji for good measure.

She revealed that fans could see the Peloton workout tomorrow, and her followers appeared excited about the news.

Fans react to Jessie James Decker’s Peloton announcement

Fans were equal parts excited and impressed about Jessie James Decker’s Peloton collaboration.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

One fan wondered, “How do you manage all this and raise 3 kids? I have 2 kids and just showering for the day is a win. I’m so amazed by you.”

Another fan of the trainer and Jessie commented, “Denis was my first SoulCycle instructor in LA & one of my favs on Peloton still! Love my 2 favs coming together..love it!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

A commenter appeared incredulous, writing, “My two favorite things, Peloton and JJD, is this real life? 😍😍😍,” with another adding, “

Omg I’m so excited for this!!!!”

It is a good time to be a Jessie fan, because the singer seems to be everywhere.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.