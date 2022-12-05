Jessie James Decker looked amazing during an on-stage appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dan Harr/Admedia

Notorious hottie Jessie James Decker showed some birthday love for fellow country music singer and “dear friend” Jana Kramer with a steamy snap over the weekend.

The jaw-dropping photo captured the dynamic duo rocking different pairs of thigh-skimming shorts during an on-stage performance.

While Jana sported high-waisted denim shorts with a tight black tank top, Jessie went full glam in bedazzled shorts with a sheer, long-sleeve top.

Jessie’s super-toned physique was impossible to ignore, and the camera position offered a cheeky glimpse at her perfectly peachy behind.

She wore her thick, full mane of hair in a sleek updo that could be seen cascading all the way down her back.

She tagged Jana in the heartfelt post with birthday wishes, adding “love you girl 🥰🥰🥰” at the bottom.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker sizzled in sparkly red shirt dress to promote Kittenish Holiday 22′

Haven’t you heard? Jessie is the founder & CEO of the fashion label Kittenish, and she recently took to social media to announce its 2022 Holiday Collection, which is set to launch this Thursday.

Jessie launched the booming brand in 2014 with the mission of helping women worldwide feel beautiful and confident in their bodies.

The wife of former American football wide receiver Eric Decker looked fabulous in a sparkly red shirt dress that showed off her sun-kissed complexion and sculpted legs.

Jessie regularly models garments on social media for her line, and if that doesn’t boost sales, it’s unclear what will!

Jessie James Decker stunned in denim for I Still Love You music video

To those who haven’t already heard, Jessie released a new hit track in October titled I Still Love You featuring Billy Currington.

The 34-year-old mother of three shared a portion of the music video on her Instagram a few days ago, showing off her fit figure in an all-denim ensemble while walking barefoot on the beach.

She joyfully exclaimed in the caption that it was “probably my favorite music video to make so far!!”

Despite her abundant success, Jessie is still only human and struggles with many of the same things other people do, such as mental health issues.

When speaking about her experience with anxiety and depression, she said, “It’s up and down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows. The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time, it would hide my internal struggles.”