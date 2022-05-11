Jessie James Decker topless in thong says ‘happy hump day’

Jessie James Decker got the internet sizzling when she shared a super sexy snap of herself celebrating ‘hump day’ on the beach clad in nothing but a thong. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia



Jessie James Decker has been working hard on the road, recently taking her plush tour bus, packed full with her three kids and husband Eric Decker, around the country for a multitude of shows.

While the singer has predominately been posting snaps and videos from her various shows over the last few weeks, Jessie has also ensured that she keeps sharing those sexy pics that her fans have come to love and expect.

In another dazzling display of her toned physique, Jessie posted another photo of herself scantily clad while beach-side to keep things hot on the Instagram feed.

Jessie James Decker posed topless in thong swim bottoms to celebrate hump day

Taking to social media, Jessie knocked it out of the park once again in a sexy snap that showed off her fit body and upper torso curves.

Jessie could be seen frolicking in the waves as she splashed with her ankles covered up by the ocean water, a huge smile on her flawless face, and her buns and peeks at her chest area on display for all to see.

The snap, which was reminiscent of some Sports Illustrated modeling shots that Chrissy Teigen sported in her younger years, got the internet on fire as the songstress captioned it with a simple “Happy hump day.”

Fans went crazy over Jessie’s ‘hump day’ topless post

With a hefty following of 4 million people, Jessie’s sexy post garnered swift attention as fans clamored to give their two cents about the hot pic.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

“Looks phenomenal!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥” shared one excited follower, with others penning their own tributes to the singer, saying, “U r 🔥🔥🔥 amazing 😍😘😍😍🙌,” “Stunning ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” “Wow…. Happy Hump Day. I love you JJD,” and “Holy hotness!!🔥🙌❤️😍.”

Another fan shared their opinion that the snap resembled some of Britney Spears’ recent nude photo dumps from before she was pregnant, saying, “You and Brittany…..”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie’s May tour dates will run through the 29th, wrapping up in San Diego before the singer takes a short break and hits the road again for three June dates in Utah, Colorado, and Nevada.

She will then take another break until August, when she will hit up just one venue in Iowa before taking about four months off to prep for a big trip to Canada, where she will perform over a series of nights at various venues in the country.