Jessie is releasing her third cookbook later this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Entrepreneur, social media influencer, and country music star Jessie James Decker continues to prove that she’s a triple threat with her vocal skills, cooking expertise, and success as the owner of Kittenish.

Most of Jessie’s fans know of her from her rise to fame as a country/pop superstar, but there’s a lot more to the brunette beauty than singing.

With two cookbooks already under her belt — her Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate is a two-time New York Times best-seller — Jessie recently shared that she’s preparing for the release of her third cookbook later this year.

The petite beauty shared a video from a recent photoshoot in her Instagram Stories this week, teasing the cookbook’s Fall 2023 release.

In the recording, Jessie was clad in a gorgeous, pale green cutout minidress as she got to work in the kitchen.

Jessie looked completely in her element as she sprinkled confectioner’s sugar on a batch of muffins before taking one bite, which looked delectable.

Jessie James Decker announces launch of her third cookbook in Fall 2023

“Came across this video from my shoot!” Jessie captioned the video, adding, “Can’t believe my 3rd cook book drops this fall 🥰.”

In addition to her Just Feed Me cookbook, Jessie also published Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food in 2018, which features more recipes, in addition to fashion tips as well as lifestyle and dating tips.

Just Feed Me author Jessie shares quick and easy cooking tips for busy moms on the go

In 2020, Jessie spoke with Good Day Austin from her Nashville, Tennessee, home, where she shared some of her favorite recipes ahead of her Just Feed Me launch.

Jessie said the cookbook contains family recipes passed down from her mom and grandmother that she’s been cooking “for years.” She thinks her recipes stand apart from others since she caters to busy moms like herself.

“I think what separates my book from the rest is I know what it’s like being a mom on the go, so these recipes are very quick and very easy but delicious at the same time,” Jessie proudly shared.

Jessie does, in fact, know a thing or two about being a busy mom on the go. When she isn’t touring the country, promoting her fashion line, or sharing recipes, she stays busy raising her three children with her husband, Eric Decker: 8-year-old daughter Vivianne, 7-year-old Eric II, and 4-year-old Forrest.

Jessie shares some of her favorite family recipes and food inspiration on her Just Feed Me Instagram page, where she has amassed 116K followers in addition to the 4.2 million she’s garnered on her personal Instagram page.

Jessie’s fellow foodies can snag a copy of her Just Feed Me cookbook on Amazon for $13.56 in paperback form or $29.36 for the spiral-bound version. Given the success of Jessie’s first two cookbooks, her fans can look forward to even more tasty and convenient options later this fall when her third cookbook drops.