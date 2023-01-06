Jessie poses on the red carpet at the 51st Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker has something up her sleeve that she’s sure her fans are going to love, and she’s promoting it in her underwear.

Jessie often serves as a model for Kittenish, appearing on the brand’s Instagram Feed, and recently plugged her popular clothing line on her own IG.

The 34-year-old country sensation bared plenty of skin, tastefully donning nothing but a sweater and a pair of panties to promote an upcoming photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Kittenish founder hinted at something “basic” coming her fans’ and followers’ way.

Jessie posed for a full-length mirror selfie, clad in an oversized dark green sweater paired with pale yellow underwear and white crew socks.

The multi-talented superstar posed in front of a photoshoot set, with a brick wall behind her, surrounded by a studio panel lighting kit, a camera, a laptop, and several other props.

Jessie James Decker teases promotion with underwear photoshoot

She wore her long brunette hair with some blonde-highlighted face-framing pieces down as it hung just below her shoulders. Jessie’s makeup was subtle, with a neutral color palette, including a pale pink lip color, eyelid highlighter, black eyeliner, and perfectly-filled and shaped brows.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Holding her camera with one hand, Jessie’s other hand was hidden inside her sweater’s sleeve, and she slightly popped one of her legs, showcasing her amazingly tanned and toned lower half.

“Shooting something you’re ‘basik-ally’ gonna love 🥰,” Jessie captioned her pic, also tagging her brand, Kittenish, at the bottom of the snap.

Could Jessie’s suggestive caption perhaps mean that a lingerie line is in the works? So far, Kittenish offers dresses, outerwear, denim, logo wear, and accessories, as well as cosmetics.

With the company’s recent growth and popularity, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Jessie added a line of intimates to her collection.

Jessie James Decker founded Kittenish and is a New York Times best-seller

The mom of three is the founder of Kittenish, and her husband, retired NFL star Eric Decker, serves as the company’s co-owner and president.

Jessie’s line of clothing and accessories was founded in 2014 after the platinum singer and songwriter first launched her line as an e-commerce collaboration. The small collection sold out immediately and now boasts four physical locations in Nashville, Dallas, Tampa, and Scottsdale.

Kittenish encourages women to “feel beautiful and confident” in their own skin. Jessie says of her line, “We want every woman who shops with Kittenish to leave feeling like they had a great experience.”

In fact, Jessie even offers champagne at each Kittenish location, where episodes of Sex and the City and Friends play on a projector.

“Not only are you getting amazing trendy pieces and a huge variety of styles and sizing — you’re also getting an experience,” Jessie says.

In addition to her love of music and fashion, the brunette stunner is also a foodie whose cookbook, Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate, is a two-time New York Times best-seller.

Jessie has parlayed her enthusiasm for cooking into a supplemental career endeavor. In addition to her cookbook, Jessie shares some of her favorite recipes on her IG page, Just Feed Me.

In 2020, Jessie told Good Morning America, “I think anybody can get in their kitchen and cook something really amazing if you know the simple ways to do it.”