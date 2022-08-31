Jessie James Decker talks more babies, reviving reality TV show Eric & Jessie

Jessie opened up about having more kids with her husband Eric Decker and possibly reviving their reality TV show, Eric & Jessie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

Country-pop sensation Jessie James Decker opened up about the idea of having more kids with her husband Eric Decker and the possibility of reviving their former reality TV show.

Jessie is most well-known for her vocal skills as a successful songwriter and performer, but the blonde bombshell has also become famous for her good looks, incredible physique, and business savvy.

The Kittenish founder recently opened her fourth brick and mortar location in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a New York Times best-selling author, and has been busy touring the country entertaining her millions of adoring fans amid her The Woman I’ve Become tour.

In addition to her multitude of business ventures, Jessie is also wife to former NFL star Eric and mom to their three kids, Viviane, 8, Eric, 6, and Forrest, 4.

Despite being so booked and busy, Jessie still finds time to interact with her fans and did just that recently in a Q&A she conducted via her Instagram Stories.

Jessie invited her 4.1 million Instagram followers to ask her something, and they obliged. One curious fan wondered whether Jessie and Eric would consider a fourth season of their former reality TV show, Eric & Jessie.

Jessie James Decker talks reviving reality TV show Eric & Jessie

“E&J…season 4??” the question read, one that the superstar is asked often.

Jessie replied, revealing that she has oscillated between wanting to bring the show back and leaving it in her past.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

“Idk… Sometimes I think maybe. Sometimes I think no,” Jessie answered. She added that she’s not sure that viewers would be entertained by her and Eric’s lives, as they’re pretty ordinary and lack drama.

“Ultimately idk in this day and age if we are on par w/ where reality tv/ docu [series] is at,” she added. “We love each other and nothing crazy goes on so idk if people would dig it. Never say never.”

Eric & Jessie debuted on the E! network on September 29, 2013 and aired for three seasons until 2017. The series followed the couple’s relationship as newlyweds in the public eye as they walked down the aisle and began a family together.

Is Jessie interested in adding more kids to her family?

Another curious fan wanted to know whether Jessie and Eric, who recently celebrated nine years of wedded bliss, will be adding to their family of five: “Decker baby #4 coming soon 👀”

Along with a photo of herself holding one of her kids when they were a newborn, Jessie succinctly replied, “I’d be down 😍”

Further touching on the subject, Jessie shared a post to Instagram on Wednesday, possibly sparking some of her followers to question whether she’s currently expecting.

However, Jessie’s caption showed that the photo was a throwback while pregnant with her and Eric’s son, Eric II, donning a white crop top and a pair of shorts as she posed at sunset in front of the beach.

She captioned the share, “That’s my sweet boy Bubby in there. Tomorrow our beautiful blue eyed boy turns 7💙”

Jessie is clearly living her best life and has plenty for which to be thankful, between her husband, their three kids, and her thriving career.