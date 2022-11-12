Jessie James Decker turned heads on the red carpet of the CMA Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessie James Decker made quite the entrance at the 2022 CMA Awards.

The 34-year-old country singer attended the event with her husband, former football player Eric Decker. While Eric looked dashing in a sleek dark tuxedo, Decker stole the spotlight with her gorgeous red get-up.

Decker matched the color of the red carpet with her elegant sleeveless red gown. The gorgeous dress featured a daring plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit in the back.

Meanwhile, the dress hugged her figure tightly, showing off her incredibly toned physique. The dress was also sequined and glittered underneath the bright lights.

Decker paired her dress with a pair of glossy red stiletto-heeled ankle strap sandals, as well as a bright red handbag. Aside from diamond stud earrings and her purse, she went minimal in terms of accessories and makeup, letting her dress steal the show.

Meanwhile, she wore her luscious brunette hair in waves cascading down her shoulders and split it from the side.

Jessie James Decker stunned at the CMA Awards

Decker was all smiles as she walked the red carpet at the star-studded event. She and Eric made a dazzling couple as they walked the red carpet together.

One photo captured Eric looking in awe at Decker’s amazing get-up. Eric also subtly matched Decker as he donned a pair of black sequined shoes.

With their matching sequins and glamorous outfits, Decker and Eric were undeniably among the best-looking couples at CMAs.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Decker shared another glamorous look at their outfits outside of the red carpet. The setting for these photos was much more fitting for their outfits as it featured elegant golden curtains and royal blue carpeting.

The two posed on the stairs together before Decker posed for two solo photos, one capturing her from behind and the other from the front.

The two went all out for the looks and seemed to enjoy the special night together.

Decker recently launched new Kittenish collection

Decker’s sense of style comes in handy for awards shows. However, she has also utilized it to launch her clothing brand, Kittenish.

Kittenish launched in 2014 and marked a dream come true for Decker, who always wanted her own clothing line. She has worked hard to grow the business over the years, both physically and through e-commerce.

Decker has kept the brand relevant by frequently offering new arrivals and debuting new collections. Her most recent collection was the Mama Karen x Kittenish collection.

This collection was particularly special because she partnered with her mother, Karen Parker, to design and launch the collection. Together they created a collection that looks beautiful on every body.

Decker’s mother modeled the collection, and Decker shared the photoshoot on her Instagram. The photos showed the uncanny resemblance between Decker and her mother and also showcased many gorgeous fall styles.

Decker’s Kittenish business continues to succeed as she works hard to debut new and meaningful collections.