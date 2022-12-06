Jessie James Decker promotes her brand for the holidays. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker rang in the holiday season with some stunning pieces from her clothing line that are set to launch this Thursday, December 8.

The 34-year-old country singer has certainly had her hands busy between her singing career, her new business, and of course, being the mother to three loving children.

However, the multi-talented star gets it all done and she’s been flourishing while doing so.

In her latest share, the singer took to her Instagram where she treated her 4.2 million followers with a look at the new pieces.



She uploaded a stunning shot onto her Story as she happily posed for the camera, and promoted her Kittenish collection.

Jessie can easily light a room all by herself, however, her white and cream-colored ensemble surely added an extra special spark of light to the epic shot.

Jessie James Decker stuns in her all-white ensemble

As the singer posed, she sported her new cream-colored sweater dress with a soft, ribbed texture. The dress featured a nice chunky strap that was tied tightly around her waist.

She coordinated the dress with a pair of stunning, white knee-high boots. The leather boots had a neat zippered feature along the side, while the heel offered the star a bit more height.

Jessie posed on a spacious green and black spotted chair and held her hands above her head and elegantly crossed her legs.

Her gorgeous brown locks flowed behind her back while she looked off into the distance.

Jessie sported a full face of makeup and her skin was effortlessly glowing. She wore long, black lashes, paired with bronzer and a pink, glossy lip.

Overall, the country singer looked flawless while simultaneously getting her fans into the holiday spirit.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker launches new Kittenish collection

When Jessie isn’t busy tackling her other numerous endeavors, she’s busy creating new designs for her Kittenish clothing company.

Kittenish offers a wide variety of elegant clothing and comfortable loungewear at an affordable price and with the holidays here, Jessie announced the upcoming launch.

The launch will include a wide variety of new eye-catching pieces that are perfect to add to any wardrobe.

In a recent post, Jessie posed on a black leather couch while wearing a beautiful, black ensemble.

Her jaw-dropping attire featured a low-cut top that incorporate sheer, shimmery sleeves.

Her bottoms matched the top as they blended together perfectly, giving her that silky satin look.

She paired the black fit with a dazzling diamond necklace and showed several more outfits in the post, which will all be featured in the new launch.

Jessie worked hard for this new collection and the pieces truly reflected her dedication.

Fans can shop the new holiday-themed collection this Thursday, December 8.