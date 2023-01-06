Jessie James Decker looked stunning in white while having fun with her husband, Eric Decker. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jessie James Decker showed off her incredible figure while filming a video with her husband, Eric Decker. The couple wore all white in the sweet clip as they shared their silly antics.

In the video, the 5’1” country singer attempted to lift her 6’3” former NFL player husband in her arms. Impressively, she managed to get him off the ground while showing her muscled legs.

They both went casual for the video, and Jessie stunned in a pearl white crop top and matching shorts. Aside from the cropped t-shirt and shorts with a pair of white socks.

Meanwhile, Eric went shirtless for the video and donned white sweatpants and white socks to match his wife.

After Jessie struggled to lift Eric, they decided to switch roles, with Eric easily lifting Jessie into his arms. The pair were all smiles as Eric swung Jessie around before setting her down.

The video played out to the tune of SZA’s song Big Boys. Jessie seemed to relate to the lyrics of the song as she wrote in her caption, “I like big boys.”

Jessie James Decker’s and Eric Decker’s relationship timeline

The couple, per usual, looked smitten with each other as they filmed the cute video together.

The tight-knit couple revealed that their love story actually first started out digitally. They met when a friend of Jessie’s met Eric and sent Jessie a photo of him, which Jessie immediately took a liking to.

As a result, she sent him a photo of herself via her friend and he, likewise, was impressed. They ended up getting each others’ contact info and dated digitally for a month before meeting for the first time in Nashville.

The rest was history as the pair ended up getting engaged in 2012 and married the next year. By 2018, they had expanded their family with three children – Vivianne, Eric Jr., and Forrest. Their early relationship was the center of a reality show, Eric & Jessie: Game, from 2013 until 2017.

While Jessie is still going strong in her career, Eric opted to retire from football in 2018. The pair has managed to find time for each and their kids around Jessie’s various music and business ventures.

Based on their most recent video, they are still going strong in their relationship after over a decade together.

The Deckers recently partnered with Flag & Anthem

Jessie has been in the field of business since 2013 when she first launched her clothing brand Kittenish. However, Eric has recently joined her ventures, and the two of them announced a partnership together.

In November, Eric announced that he and Jessie were partnering with a clothing brand called Flag & Anthem. The company specializes in offering affordable, high-quality, and casual wear for men.

However, they also offer women’s clothing and emphasize denim and flannel. Eric quickly got behind the brand and has been promoting it on social media as part of his partnership.

The Flag & Anthem Instagram page has also used photos of the Deckers wearing their clothing for advertising purposes.

So far, their partnership and endorsement of Flag & Anthem have largely taken the form of social media promotions. However, Eric hinted that there would be “more to come” as their partnership aged a bit.

While the partnership is still young, the brand is likely to continue using the appealing and famous Decker duo for further promotion.