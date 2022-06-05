Jessie James Decker stuns in weekend Daisy Dukes

Jessie James Decker close up: Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is proving she can rock Daisy Dukes just like Jessica Simpson. The 34-year-old country singer continues to make headlines for branching beyond her music career, and 2022 has been quite the year for her Kittenish clothing line.

Jessie has featured in a new photo posted to her brand’s Instagram this weekend, and it was leggy, summery, and on-point.

Jessie James Decker kills it in Daisy Dukes look

Going selfie mode and posting from a chic stone terrace with a comfy-looking egg chair behind her, Jessie snapped herself in a ripped and high-waisted pair of denim shorts, ones she paired with a pale lime-green top.

Going slightly cropped as she flashed hints of her abs, the blonde showed off her super-muscly legs and toned arms in her sleeveless look, also wearing flat white sneakers with a lowered back.

The Just Feed Me author gazed into her smartphone while wearing her highlighted locks down, plus a pair of shades atop her head.

“Weekend ‘fit check,” a caption read.

Earlier this year, Jessie’s brand launched its Kittenish Swim range. It looks like Jessie will be taking things further, though. In 2021, she opened up to Nashville Noise, with the outlet asking her if any “exciting” projects are in the works.

“For upcoming new projects I just signed on for a third book! It will be another cookbook and I’m really excited about it! We are going to open more KITTENISH stores. And we will be venturing out within the KITTENISH brand into cosmetics etc. I’m very excited about the direction my brand is going in,” Decker replied. The wife to Eric Decker also dished on her favorite workout piece from her expansive collections, stating:

“My favorite KITTENISH workout gear is our active sports bras because they are super supportive! We also just launched workout bands that are so easy to take everywhere with you. You can get such a great workout with those and they are so easy.”

Jessie James Decker stuns in bikini

With new launches come new promos. Jessie has made plenty of headlines this Spring for slipping into stylish bikinis from her range, also choosing beach settings for the photos. Eight weeks ago, she told fans: “It’s here!! Kittenish Swim ✌️get it while it’s hot 🔥 y’all are gonna look amazing in these!!! Go grab right meow” while stunning in a brown two-piece and during a sunset shoot.