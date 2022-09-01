Jessie James Decker stuns in tiny black shorts

Jessie James Decker showed off her legs in short shorts. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is ready for back-to-school for her little ones as she partners with DSW.

The songstress has been living her best life on tour and showing her followers her fit physique.

She partnered with the shoe store and did a reel that featured her kids and her husband, Eric Decker, using Sheryl Crow’s All I Wanna Do.

It’s been a busy summer for Jessie, especially being on tour. Most of her performance looks were shown on social media, and short shorts are an essential part of her wardrobe.

Being a mom is a full-time job in itself, and she is also a successful musician, business owner, and wife. Jessie wears many hats and still keeps herself in shape and ready to perform.

Putting on some sexier clothing pieces and pairing them with heels for a promo was right up Jessie’s alley.

Jessie James Decker shows off toned legs in tiny shorts and high heels

On her Instagram page, Jessie James Decker shared a reel that was part of her partnership with DSW.

The footage featured Jessie and her kids, with some shots even including her husband, Eric Decker.

She wore another hot ensemble as she modeled footwear available for purchase at the shoe store.

On her Instagram Story, Jessie shared the black outfit with the heels she wore in the reel. The photo she chose was taken in her kitchen as she leaned against the countertop while kicking up one leg.

Jessie wore tiny black shorts paired with her tall heels and showed off her tanned legs. They gave the illusion that she was tall, though her followers know that next to her husband, she is anything but tall.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker may expand their family

The DSW campaign for back-to-school kicked off back in July.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker talked with PEOPLE about expanding their family as the campaign kicked off.

Both revealed that while they weren’t actively trying to have another baby, they weren’t trying to prevent it either.

She said, “We’re not planning on it, so we’re just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it’s a blessing. If it doesn’t, it wasn’t meant to be, but we’re not doing anything to not make it happen.”

Currently, the couple shares three children. Their daughter is eight, their first son is six, and their second son is four.