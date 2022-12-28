Jessie James Decker looks dazzling as she shares her flashy fit from her event last NYE. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker looked stunning as she donned a glitzy jumpsuit while popping open a bottle of champagne.

The talented country singer was counting down the days until New Year’s Eve as she shared a throwback of last year’s flashy ensemble.

As she uploaded the eye-catching clip, she also shared some exciting news with her fans.

Jessie expressed that she would be the 2023 Rockin Eve Powerball co-host on ABC Network.

Luckily for her fans, the singer shared the news with her 4.2 million followers as she took to Instagram with the post.

It goes without saying, Jessie certainly gifted her supporters with an early New Year’s Eve treat.

Jessie James Decker dazzles in a glitzy jumpsuit

In the post, Jessie sported a gorgeous navy blue jumpsuit embellished with matching sequins that hugged her body perfectly.

The top of the suit had a bustier detail and a plunging neckline. The stunning piece also included a chunky belt that accentuated her small waist.

Jessie accessorized with a silver necklace and a pair of dazzling diamond studs.

Her brownish-blonde ombre hair was styled back into a loose ponytail for the occasion as it beautifully flowed behind her back.

She added to the glitzy ensemble with a full face of makeup, including lavish lashes along with some touches of blush, and bronzer, and she then finished it off with pink glossy lips.

“Just FIVE DAYS to go and I’ll be bringing in 2023 as your #RockinEve Powerball co-host 🎉 Here’s me poppin the champagne last year @RockinEve! Tune in + celebrate with me on Dec 31 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork ✨” Jessie captioned the Instagram post.

Jessie James Decker shares fashion expertise while promoting Kittenish

In another recent post, the multi-talented celeb shared some fashion tips with her fans as she promoted some of the new pieces from her Kittenish collection.

Kittenish is a women’s clothing company that was completely founded by Jessie.

The company strives to sell the best products to its customers as the fabrics are incredibly high-quality for an affordable price.

Kittenish has a wide selection of pieces like flashy dresses for NYE, activewear, loungewear, and even different accessories and fragrances.

In the clip, Jessie gave her fans some outfit ideas as she styled in a variety of different clothing.

She also offered an exclusive deal to her loyal fans as she announced a 20% off sale site-wide using her special discount code.

Most of Jessie’s pieces are still on sale and can be found on the Kittenish website, while supplies last.

She captioned the post, “How would you wear our @kittenish skirt? Our cozy new turtle neck or black body suit? All @kittenish and 20% off sitewide using code: jinglemyballs ❤️🎄 link in bio to shop🎄🎅🏼.”