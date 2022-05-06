Jessie James Decker stuns in skimpy rainbow bikini

Jessie James Decker poses in a dark top. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker has been flaunting her stunning bikini body while in a push-up, banded, and rainbow-colored bikini.

The 33-year-old country singer and Kittenish founder has been making tour headlines over the past week, but she found the time to sneak in a quick swimwear snap for her Instagram followers.

Jessie James Decker stuns in skimpy bikini on the beach

Posting via her stories, the Jessie & Eric star shared a beach snap featuring husband Eric Decker, using it to go Q&A as she asked her fans questions.

The reality star and clothing designer was doing a reverse Q&A – instead of getting her followers to ask questions, she was throwing them out. Here, the mom of three wanted her 4 million followers weighing in on whether beach vacations trump mountain ones.

Stunning as she flaunted her rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and golden tan, Jessie posed all smiles while on soft golden sands as she was dwarfed by former NFL player Eric. The happy couple posed with their arms around each other’s waists, with Jessie definitely drawing attention to hers via banded and segmented bikini bottoms.

The Just Feed Me author completed her beach-ready look in shades – Eric also wore a pair, with the question reading:

“VACAY SPOT PREFERENCE.” Options were: “Mountains” and “Beach.”

Jessie has been flaunting major muscles as 2022 brings the launch of Kittenish Swim. While Decker has admitted to surgical procedures on the breast front, the fitness is all hard grind. The star also dropped 25 pounds back in 2019 while on the South Beach Diet, a brand she was fronting at the time.

Jessie James Decker breaks down 25-pound weight loss

“I think a lot of women obsess with the word ‘skinny.’ For me, I feel good being healthy and feeling fit,” she told UsWeekly.

“I don’t think we should obsess over how skinny we should be because I feel that’s an unhealthy view of how our bodies should be. I think we should focus on feeling strong and healthy and being the best versions of ourselves,” Jessie added.

Of the popular diet program, she continued: “I never feel deprived on this program and I know I’m fueling my body with tons of good protein and veggies, which has always been key for me.”

Also influencing for South Beach Diet has been reality star Savannah Chrisley.