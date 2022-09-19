Jessie James Decker got cheeky in a green bikini. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker isn’t afraid to let loose by the water.

The current Dancing with the Stars competitor and singer rocked a skimpy green bikini with a nice cold drink in her hand.

She also showed off her massive rock on her ring finger, as it was proudly displayed while Jessie sipped her iced tea.

While answering fans’ questions, Jessie chose to use the photo of her in the green bikini by the water.

Doing Q&A sessions with followers on Instagram is something the beautiful brunette enjoys, and this time around, she also got to include a cheeky photo.

As she prepares to compete for the Mirrored Ball trophy, Jessie James Decker appears to be in incredible shape.

On her Instagram Story, Jessie James Decker opted to do a question and answer session with her fans and followers.

One of them asked, “Do you drink soda?”

Jessie used a photo of herself lying on her stomach in a skimpy green bikini, looking rather cheeky. She held an iced drink she was sipping on in her hand.

She responded by writing, “Nah…I just don’t crave it. I love ice tea tho!”

Continuing, “We weren’t allowed to have it in the house growing up so I never got hooked on it.”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker cast on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars

The new season of Dancing with the Stars is set to begin, and Jessie James Decker will be participating in the competition.

She may have the upper hand in the competition as she has been singing and performing for years. Alongside Jessie are some big names, including The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, Charli and Heidi D’Amelio, and more.

Jessie has shared some moments from her practices, including a very busty outfit she shared over the weekend. There was also a gold outfit that she stunned in for the promo shoot, announcing she would participate in the reality competition show.

Aside from doing Dancing with the Stars, Jessie is the founder of Kittenish, her clothing brand. She also just came off doing show shows, which she enjoyed doing. Fans and followers love her style, which is likely why her brand has seen such success. In her personal life, Jessie is a wife and mom, so she isn’t used to slowing down.

Dancing with the Stars begins streaming Monday, September 19, on Disney+.