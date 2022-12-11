Jessie James Decker shows off her amazing figure on tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Music superstar Jessie James Decker pulled out all the stops for her latest on-stage ensemble.

The 34-year-old looked nothing short of sensational as she slipped into a sheer spandex bodysuit that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

Since breaking out on the scene back in 2009, Jessie has been wowing fans with her stunning vocals, incredible music, and killer style.

Three albums, 22 singles, and endless award nominations later, Jessie is still going strong and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The brunette beauty is currently on tour in Canada, and as you would expect, she is bringing all the looks.

During one of her most recent shows, Jessie strutted her stuff on stage wearing a sheer bodysuit.

Jessie James Decker cuts a stylish figure on stage in sheer bodysuit

Jessie, no stranger to posting sizzling selfies on her socials, uploaded a snap of her outfit to Instagram on December 10.

In the snap, she struck a gorgeous pose as she belted out her biggest hits to her adorned fans.

The mom-of-three fearlessly rocked a gorgeous sheer black bodysuit while on stage, and it truly left little to the imagination.

The number also had cutouts and panels on her chest and thigh area, which tastefully showed off Jessie’s skin.

Despite moving around and dancing on stage, Jessie rocked a pair of black open-toe heels for her wow-worthy performance.

She wore her brunette tresses in a stylish slicked bun and opted for a pair of huge hoops in her ears, adding a touch of glam to the look.

Jessie James Decker’s clothing line, Kittenish

On top of conquering the country music scene, Jessie also has her very own clothing line called Kittenish.

According to its website, Kittenish was founded in 2014 by Jessie and offers a wide variety of elegant clothing and comfortable loungewear.

The collections include staples like dresses, jumpsuits, activewear, and outerwear.

Last week, Jessie modeled new pieces from her holiday collection, and as expected, she looked incredible.

Posing up a storm for her followers, Jessie wowed with her natural and incredible figure in very classy outfits.

The country music star shared numerous snaps of her wearing different outfits from the collection.

In the first photo, she rocked a low-cut corset that showed off plenty of her skin – paired with loose-fitting trousers.

For the next photo, Jessie exuded sex appeal as she donned a cocktail dress teamed with elbow-length black gloves and a pair of black stilettos.

In the photos following, Jessie swapped out the tight and revealing numbers for something a lot more casual and comfortable.

Smiling to the camera, Jessie wore a beige sweater dress that was definitely giving autumn/winter vibes.

She finished off the casual-but-cool look with matching knee-high boots.