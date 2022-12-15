Jessie James Decker got Thursday heated up as she posed in a white sweater dress and black, heeled boots. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker took some time out of her hectic schedule to squeeze in some posing fun while promoting her clothing line.

The 34-year-old country singer and songwriter, who will wrap up her months-long worldwide tour in the next few days in Canada, has appeared to be having a great time while on stage and in her hotel room behind the scenes.

Posing for her latest snap clad in minimal attire, Jessie captured her fashion moment as she held up a purple phone to take a photo of herself in the mirror.

Wearing only a plush, white sweater dress with a plunging neckline and fluffy waist tie, Jessie looked sensational as she casually snapped her photo.

The superstar glowed with a full face of makeup, donning her typical sweeps of rouge along her cheekbones while her eyes were decorated with eyeliner and mascara, a touch of mauve shadow covering her lids.

Letting her upper body curves shine through the V-shaped top, Jessie kept her look minimal, popping on a pair of ankle-high, heeled, black boots on her feet to complete the look.

Jessie simply captioned her snap by tagging her clothing and swimwear line, Kittenish, as she let the photo do the rest of the talking.

Even when she is busy touring, recording albums, or going on incredible family vacations with her husband, Eric Decker, and their three young children, Jessie always seems to make sure to leave pockets of time for promotions of her brand.

Jessie James Decker promotes Kittenish

According to the Kittenish website, items such as the stunning sweater dress worn by Jessie recently, which sells for $64, look to stay available based on the season, with current products focusing on the fall and winter.

For the luxurious sweater dress, sizes range from XS to XXL, with the attire coming in the color cream and the description saying it is the perfect dress to get “dressed up all while staying warm and comfortable this holiday season.”

Earlier this fall, Jessie worked to promote a new product she was welcoming to her brand, giving a fun tutorial of the Kittenish Illuminating Facial Tan Mist to show her fans how to use the latest and greatest artifact to grace the Kittenish line.

In the summer, Jessie stunned the online crowds as she promoted her brand’s summer wear in the best way she knows how as she modeled a variety of incredible bikinis while showing off her enviably-toned physique.

Jessie talks about the creation of her brand Kittenish

Jessie opened up to Forbes magazine this month about creating Kittenish, detailing where the idea came from for the perky name.

“I remember I heard the word kittenish when I was in a dressing room trying on a little black dress that was probably a little too grown for me, and a woman said, ‘you are so kittenish,'” she said, adding that she then questioned the woman about the meaning of the word.

“[She] explained: ‘it’s playful, spunky, cute, and kind of sexy.’”

Jessie said she was fifteen at the time and took a huge liking to the word, writing it down in her diary as she promised herself she would someday name a clothing line the same thing.

Following her subsequent fame as a singing sensation, Jessie said the idea to open her own clothing store crept back into her head when she and her husband were starring on their own reality show, and Jessie often saw fans wearing the same outfits as her.

“…I remember being so thrown and confused. All I was doing was wearing flannels, bandanas, cut-offs, and boots,” she joked.

“The thought came: ‘why don’t I create these pieces instead of wearing these things from different stores?’ I could just create them myself.”

Jessie said she started off by contacting a small company she knew she liked and asking them for samples of their clothes.

She ended up liking the material and production of the items enough that she requested to form a semi-collaboration with them, asking if they would be comfortable selling a capsule of her own products under the title Kittenish.

“It was a fifty-fifty split, and we sold out of everything that day,” she told Forbes. “It was only six items, and we kept doing this over a couple of years, and everything kept selling out.”

Jessie went on to break away from the company, opening up her own store in Nashville shortly after.

The store saw huge success immediately, with every item selling out in its first weekend open and Jessie found herself calling in emergency rush orders from New York in order to keep her shelves stocked.

Fast forwarding to the present day, Jessie now has four brick-and-mortar stores open and launched her online website in 2019.

“My personal goal for Kittenish is to expand as much as possible, but I will say, this is a company ran by Eric and I,” Jessie said, adding that they would love to expand overseas to Australia and Europe as she currently has clients who buy online in those areas.