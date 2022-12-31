Jessie James Decker stuns in plunging beige suit for Good Morning America

Jessie James Decker pulled together a stunning “last-minute” suit for a TV appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jessie James Decker looked formal and stunning as she donned a gorgeous plunging suit to appear on Good Morning America. The 34-year-old country singer appeared on the television program to discuss her upcoming role as the co-host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Decker showed off her outfit both before and during her appearance on Good Morning America. The first photo she shared was a full-body mirror selfie to introduce her outfit.

The outfit consisted of a beige blazer and matching beige dress pants. She wore her blazer buttoned over a beige shirt with a plunging neckline and posed in front of the mirror with one hand on her hip.

For her special appearance, she wore her hair down and pushed it back from her face. Decker also went full glam for her makeup and added a nice touch of jewelry with some diamond hoop earrings.

Over the photo, she wrote, “Morning loves @goodmorningamerica.” The next photo she shared was one of her posing on a blue couch on the set of Good Morning America.

She sat with one leg folded underneath herself and puckered her lips for the camera. The shot showed which shoes she paired with her outfit, and they were a gorgeous pair of gold-hued stiletto-heeled ankle strap sandals.

Jessie James Decker talked New Year’s Eve hosting

Ahead of Decker hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Good Morning America brought her in for a little chat.

The show started with hosts talking about Decker’s three young children and how she manages to keep them busy. She explained she keeps them busy by encouraging them to do the things they love, whether it’s singing, gymnastics, or football.

The mom of three explained that her kids will try to stay up to see her host on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, but she isn’t sure if they’ll stay awake for it. She also discussed some of her duties as co-host, which includes announcing the first 2023 Powerball winner.

Decker also revealed the first thing she wants to do when the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. If her husband, Eric Decker, can attend, she’ll be smooching him upon the ball drop, but if he gets stuck home with the kids, she’ll be “popping the champagne.”

Decker finished her appearance by answering some rapid-fire questions in which she revealed her New Year’s resolution. She resolved to just be more chill in 2023 and not work as much.

Decker is the founder of Kittenish

It isn’t surprising that Decker hopes for a less crazy year in 2023. 2022 was filled with big things for her as she dropped new music, competed on Dancing with the Stars, and continued expanding Kittenish.

Kittenish is Decker’s clothing brand which she initially found in 2019 as a collaboration. After selling out of her product immediately, she made Kittenish into her own business and has been working hard on expanding it further.

Kittenish now has stores in Dallas, Nashville, Tampa, and Scottsdale, as well as an e-commerce presence. She has worked on growing the business by opening more brick-and-mortar stores and debuting new collections.

Meanwhile, she has frequently promoted her brand by wearing and modeling her own pieces. She told Forbes she was inspired to create the clothing line after realizing she had a distinct style when fans started showing up to meet-and-greets dressed like her.

Instead of just pulling clothing from multiple stores, though, she decided to create her own pieces and have them all in one place for her and her fans.

It remains to be seen how Decker will continue expanding Kittenish while also making sure she has more time to spend with her family in the new year.