Jessie James Decker stuns in nude bath soak

Jessie James Decker is stunning in her birthday suit and from her bath. The reality star and Kittenish founder has been making 2022 headlines galore for launching Kittenish Swim, but she was wearing even less than the bikinis she’s selling in a recent Instagram story.

Jessie was filming herself in selfie mode while in the tub, also going completely makeup-free. She told fans it had been a “long day” and that she’d gotten up “at six this morning.”

Jessie James Decker knows a good soak

Showing off her toned shoulders and some chest – but staying safe and inside Instagram’s no-nudity rules – the Jessie & Eric star looked flawless with wet hair and thick brows as she eventually pouted for the camera. Continuing that she was “really tired, not gonna lie,” the mom of three confirmed she’d just touched down after a performance in CA, and that her flight had been delayed.

Urging fans who’ve not yet bought tickets for her tour, the blonde wrote: “Last thing! We are not doing a ticket trivia give away for Nashville or Chicago,” then confirming that tickets are limited and now’s basically your last chance.

Jessie’s story will only stay live for 24 hours.

She’s since updated with a fun video of tour life.

Jessie James Decker poses in her bath. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie announced her The Woman I’ve Become Tour in 2021. She’s also been opening up on it, particularly on how it’s going when life involves three kids. The wife of Eric Decker told ET:

“They really do love it. They’re proud of me. I’m thinking about them the whole time. I do get a little distracted sometimes. There’s been times where I’ve been on stage, and I see Vivianne over there without the ears, and I’m in the middle of a song and pop over [to say], ‘She needs to put her ears on!’ or ‘He’s getting tired. He needs to go to bed.’ I need to stay focused, but my audience, they know me. They know that I’m a mom first.”

Jessie James Decker has a bunk solution for her kids

As to the tour logistics, the Just Feed Me author added: “The kids all pick their bunk, so they get really excited about it,” continuing: “During the days when I am rehearsing or I need a little bit of rest from the night before, Eric will find really fun places for the kids to go… It’s just fun.”