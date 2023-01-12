Jessie was a vision in purple as she enjoyed a cup of tea. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

The Kittenish Basics line drops today, and Jessie James Decker is showing her fans how gorgeous she looks in her brand.

Jessie has been heavily promoting her Kittenish brand’s intimates line and knows modeling the pieces herself is a great way to draw attention to the collection.

Earlier this week, Jessie shared a behind-the-scenes look into her campaign as she modeled a bra and panties set while enjoying a cup of tea.

The brunette bombshell posed from a white sofa as she delivered a sultry stare, placing one hand on her head with the other holding her drink.

Jessie rocked a lilac-colored sports bra with a high neckline and matching underwear with a pair of crew socks for the photoshoot, showcasing her taut and toned abs and shapely legs.

She opted to wear her hair in her signature loose waves and wore a bronzed makeup palette, highlighting her glowing complexion.

Jessie James Decker models sports bra and undies to promote Kittenish Basics

Jessie’s video panned to a laptop, showing several shots of her posing for the campaign before panning to Jessie arching her back on the sofa and raising her hips to showcase her sensational, tanned physique.

“Our panties and bras and soft basics are the comfiest ever!” she captioned the video, adding, “Grab them tomorrow at 12c before we sell out again 💜”

Jessie founded Kittenish in 2019 after hearing the word in a fitting room

Jessie’s fashion empire was founded in 2019 after beginning as an online collab with just six pieces. Her collection sold out literally in one day, prompting her to expand the business into physical locations, currently with four stores in Texas, Tennessee, Florida, and Arizona, as well as her online shop, which offers hundreds of pieces ranging from bras and panties to dresses, outerwear, cosmetics, and accessories.

The 34-year-old mom of three says her Kittenish stores are “fun, flirty, and fabulous,” adding they’re what “every girl would have wanted as a teenager.”

She came up with the name of her company when she was just 15 years old while trying on a dress in a fitting room when she was approached by a woman who told her, “you are so kittenish.”

Jessie was intrigued by the term “kittenish” and told Forbes that after discovering it meant “playful, spunky, cute, and kind of sexy,” she wrote it down and saved it for the day she would eventually own a brand by the same name.

Admittedly, Jessie likes to express herself through her work, and she told GRAZIA Magazine she enjoys being creative.

“I think I do it because I just enjoy being creative — and if it makes people want to watch or pay attention, then that’s what happens! But I feel like the intention is to express yourself,” Jessie told the publication.

She added, “A goal as a businesswoman is always to just create great things that can help other people. I think one of my superpowers is being able to do a lot of things at once — and do it with a smile on my face.”