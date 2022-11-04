Jessie James Decker posed in a dress and boots for promotion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jessie James Decker looked stunning in her latest promotion for her clothing brand, Kittenish.

The 34-year-old country singer donned one of Kittenish’s gorgeous floral print dresses. She posed for a mirror selfie to show off the product to her followers.

Decker’s floral print dress was perfect for fall with its orange, gold, and brown colors. Additionally, it featured long sleeves and a collar.

The dress had a thigh-high split that showed off Decker’s flawless legs. Decker paired her floral print dress with black pointed-toe boots for the photo.

Decker posed with one hand on her hip and the other holding up her cell phone, which was inside a beige phone case. She went for a natural look makeup-wise and wore her long hair in a swept hairstyle.

She added text on the Instagram photo tagging her Kittenish IG page and also tagged Karen Parker, who collaborated with Kittenish for this new collection.

Jessie James Decker promoted new Kittenish arrivals

On the bottom of her Instagram Story slide, Decker also wrote “10 minutes” to mark the time until Kittenish’s latest arrival, the Mama Karen collection, went live on the website.

Meanwhile, she hyped up the arrivals by donning the outfits herself to show how gorgeous they were.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Decker founded Kittenish in 2014. Though it started as a collaboration collection, Decker decided to take complete creative control over it and made it into her fashion line. In doing so, she fulfilled a lifelong dream to own a fashion line.

Now, she has been working on expanding her business physically and through e-commerce. She runs her Kittenish business in addition to having her country music career.

Besides her mirror selfie, she shared a roundup of the Mama Karen collection at Kittenish. The photo dump included her modeling many of the pieces in the collection.

Some head-turning styles included a beige trench coat with dress pants, a sheer black mini dress with puffed sleeves, and an elegant formfitting, sleeveless mahogany dress with a thigh-high split.

Decker looked stunning in each design and effectively promoted the new collection in her clothing brand.

Decker recently went home on DWTS

Decker’s promotion shows she is diving back into business after her stint on Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) ended. She was a contestant on Season 31 of DWTS with her partner, Alan Bersten.

The pair made it halfway through the competition before being eliminated. However, Decker took the elimination in stride and addressed it gracefully on social media.

In the post, she mentioned that she had never anticipated getting as far as she did in the competition. Meanwhile, it was also the most challenging thing she had ever done in her career, as it required her to put herself out there.

She also said she was happy to have met Bersten during the experience and called him “family.” However, as much as the competition meant to her, she was excited to return home to her husband and babies.

While Decker accepted the elimination, some show fans were disappointed by it. Some felt that Vincent Guadagnino should have been eliminated instead after receiving a series of low judges’ scores.

Decker seems to have gotten back into the stride of things after DWTS as she spends time with her family and puts more work towards Kittenish.