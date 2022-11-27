Jessie James Decker wowed in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker gave a jaw-dropping view of her bikini body in a skimpy blue number that left very little to the imagination.

The 34-year-old country pop singer sizzled in the share, with her chiseled abs and super-toned legs out for the whole world to admire.

Jessie posed alongside her blonde BFF, makeup artist Jessica Payne, who she loving wrote was still “smokin hot even when she’s picking a wedgie.”

The brunette beauty rocked oversized sunglasses and wore her thick mane of hair in an effortless updo with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Now, she may be the wife of former American football wide receiver Eric Decker, but Jessie’s made a pretty big name for herself in the music industry.

She actually just released a new hit track last month titled I Still Love You featuring Billy Currington.

However, Jessie opted to add the hit jam Best Friend by Saweetie feat. Doja Cat to the eye-catching story.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker looked perfect in plaid to announce partnership with Flag & Anthem

Jessie took to social media earlier this week to share some exciting news (no, it’s not another baby): She and Eric have recently partnered with the popular clothing brand Flag & Anthem.

The Italian-born bombshell rocked a blue and red flannel for the share, with her voluminous hair in a half-up, half-down style.

She hinted at the upcoming women’s 2023 line, writing, “JJD X @kittenish X,” and shared a 30% off discount code.

Jessie is all about accessible wardrobe choices for her followers, so this collaboration with Flag & Anthem makes total sense.

Jessie James Decker’s ripped physique stunned during family vacation

Jessie and her gorgeous family just returned from a sunny vacation in Mexico, and most people would probably agree that her fit figure was one of the best highlights.

The beautiful mother of three sizzled in several swimsuits throughout the trip, including a tiny hot pink bikini and a strapless black suit.

Jessie could also be seen wearing a black and white floral romper at one point and a chic sundress for a beachy photo op with her husband and kids.

She captioned the share, “Had the time of our lives on a much needed family vacation!!!! So grateful for the sun, fun, food, family and friends🌴🥥✨🥰 until next time🥰.”

While Jessie’s fun-loving post exuded nothing but happy vibes, a few internet trolls took it as an opportunity to accuse her of photoshopping abs onto her three children.

Oh, but don’t worry – the proud mama bear promptly shut down those rumors and showed her haters the door.