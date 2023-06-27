Jessie James Decker took to Instagram to share some stunning vacation photos with her husband and three children.

The post shows the family enjoying their time in sunny Cancun, Mexico, where the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

In the first photo, Jessie and Eric Decker look like they just stepped out of a magazine shoot, posing in front of the sparkling ocean.

The country singer and reality TV star is wearing a colorful floral bikini that perfectly matches the tropical setting, while Eric looks dapper in his swim trunks and sunglasses.

Jessie’s bikini is not only gorgeous, but it perfectly complements her sun-kissed skin. Her beachy hair and the way the couple smile lovingly at each other add to the effortless beauty of the photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s clear that the couple is still madly in love after a decade of marriage.

The second photo shows the family holding a chalkboard sign that reads “Happy 10th Wedding Anniversary,” complete with hearts and flowers.

Jessie’s caption, “Until next time,” suggests that the Deckers had an amazing time on their vacation and are already planning their next adventure.

The following photos and video showcase the family’s fun-filled vacation.

Jessie’s daughter Vivianne and sons Eric and Forrest are seen enjoying their time in the sun. The couple also enjoyed a romantic meal on a boat, complete with sushi and white wine. In the boat photo, she’s wearing a chic floral dress, while Eric looks dapper in a grey polo shirt.

Jessie’s Instagram post is a stunning showcase of her family’s vacation and love for each other. The fashion is on point, the scenery is breathtaking, and the love is palpable.

She previously also shared a throwback photo to the couple’s big day, on June 22. It showed them walking out off their wedding venue looking loved up and gorgeous.

Another post showed more pics of the family enjoying their vacation, which Jessie captioned, “Mexico with my people pt 1🌴☀️✨.”

The main picture showed them all standing around Jessie, who was wearing a glamorous orange gown, with more pics of their vacation adventures thrown in.