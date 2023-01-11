Jessie strikes a pose on the red carpet at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker proved that when it comes to maintaining her sensational physique, she doesn’t skip leg day.

The petite beauty is gearing up for her Kittenish brand’s Basics launch later this week, and, as promised, she isn’t stopping when it comes to sharing photos of herself modeling their bra and panties line.

To advertise her fashion-forward brand, Jessie posed from a familiar backdrop, striking a playful pose in front of a full-length window, which provided lots of beautiful, natural light.

Jessie showed off her dazzling smile in the pic as well as her famously tanned and toned legs, which stole the show in the snap.

Clad in nothing but a white Kittenish Essentials logo sweatshirt and white crew socks, Jessie popped one knee, showcasing the work she puts in at the gym.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessie’s hair was worn down in loose waves with a center part, and her makeup highlighted her bronzed complexion with chestnut-hued eyeshadow and lip gloss.

Jessie James Decker showcases killer legs for Kittenish Basics campaign

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Reminding her 4.2 million followers of the Kittenish Basics launch date, Jessie captioned the shot, “Tomorrow 😽,” and tagged her brand below it.

Jessie isn’t just a pretty face with a body to match. Jessie is also a talented musician and businesswoman, as a two-time New York Times bestseller for her cookbooks and also as Kittenish’s founder. But her incredible physique, namely her legs, has also garnered plenty of attention.

Jessie keeps her legs toned with intense workouts

In an October 2021 Instagram post, Jessie gave her followers an idea of how she keeps her legs in shape. Wearing a light green sports bra and black biker shorts, Jessie broke a sweat from her driveway, proving that you don’t need a gym to stay in shape.

The “Revenge Leg Cardio Booster,” as Jessie called her workout, consisted of five rounds of jump squats, burpees, running in place, skaters, and exercise jumps done for 20 seconds each.

Jessie sometimes joins her husband, NFL retiree Eric Decker, for couples’ workouts to spice things up. In another IG post from October 2021, Jessie and Eric showed her fans their “Gym buddy shenanigans” as they performed push-ups in sync, showing off their incredible core strength.

Although Jessie is serious about her fitness routine, she’s just as dedicated to her diet. She told her fans that she changes up her meals to fit her current goals and lifestyle.

Jessie follows a high-protein, low-fat diet to maintain her sensational figure

Jessie’s “Secret Bread and Protein Diet” focuses on high-protein, low-fat foods and consists of starting her day with a cup of coffee with a splash of cream before working up a sweat.

Next, she enjoys a protein shake for breakfast, two slices of toast with butter for lunch, collagen-infused coffee for an afternoon snack, high-protein/lean meat paired with veggies for dinner, and for dessert, some fat-free yogurt with raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries.

Jessie holds herself to high standards when it comes to her health and appearance, but she’s also proven that it’s all about balance. She doesn’t shy away from the occasional glass of wine or one of her delectable recipes shared on her Just Feed Me Instagram page.

Although most of Jessie’s recipes consist of easy yet healthy recipes, she also shares more decadent options, such as her olive oil cake with apricot drizzle, edible cookie dough, and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.