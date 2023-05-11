Jessie James Decker struts in bikini for ‘snippet’ of ‘cool moms club’

Mother’s Day is coming up this weekend, and you know what that means!

It’s time to celebrate all types of moms, and Jessie James Decker is doing it in style.

Ahead of the holiday of motherly love, Jessie has been sharing some snippets of an unreleased song titled House Wife Drama, and with it, she’s been showing some of her dance moves.

The country singer and clothing line founder may be a bit of an unconventional mom, as she says in the song that she “wears her skirts too high,” but really wants everyone to get along.

Showing her fun side, the most recent video she shared for her new song opens up with her in a bikini while holding a champagne bottle before it cuts to different shots showing her with friends, on nights out, and more.

One thing’s for sure: this mom is always going to have a good time, and she’s keeping her wine glass full.

Jessie James Decker gets Kittenish for her new song

Outside of her career as a country singer, Jessie is a fashionista with her own clothing line, Kittenish. Kittenish stocks a wide variety of options for all women to feel confident, cozy, and, well, kittenish.

The bikini she walks out in comes from her own line as she models the Coastal Gardens Cap Sleeve Top ($32) paired with the Aloha Babe Bikini Bottom ($32), which share matching patterns.

With Mother’s Day on the horizon, Kittenish is dropping mom-themed items, including a Mom Mode crewneck sweater.

Whether you’re looking for a bikini or a Mother’s Day gift, Kittenish has just the outfit you need.

Jessie James Decker uses House Wife Drama to promote the Summer Daze collection

Jessie shared her first snippet of House Wife Drama last week in honor of a new Kittenish drop full of cute summer-themed items.

Appropriately titled Summer Daze, Jessie is seen wearing Kittenish’s Flirty Floral Mini Dress ($46) along with the Dandelion Dreams Cropped Tank ($34) and matching shorts ($30).

The Summer Daze collection features a variety of swimsuits, bikinis, shorts, shirts, rompers, and coverups, all reasonably and competitively priced.

The cute pieces are going fast, too, with several items already listed as sold out, so anyone looking to grab some of these fresh summer pieces should head over to Kittenish.com ASAP before they’re gone.

Fortunately, Jessie is always working on her clothing brand, so hopefully, there will be a Summer Daze restock for those of us who were a little late on visiting the shop.