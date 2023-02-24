Kittenish’s spring collection is here, and who better to model the brand’s clothing than the founder herself, Jessie James Decker?

With warmer temperatures just around the corner, Jessie’s collection of ready-to-wear pieces comes just in time for spring.

Jessie recorded herself modeling some of her favorite outfits from the spring collection, including some rompers, dresses, sweaters, jumpsuits, and tops.

Sharing her try-on haul to her Instagram Stories, Jessie’s first outfit reveal featured Kittenish’s Doll Face Blouse paired with their Manhattan shorts.

Jessie looked stunning in the two-piece ensemble. The top flattered her feminine curves with puff-sleeve details on the arms, a plunging neckline, and wrap-around straps below the bustline. The shorts highlighted her shapely legs, and her black leather booties added a fun vibe to the outfit.

For her second look, the 34-year-old mom of three went casual in Kittenish‘s Beach Bonfire pullover in a neutral taupe color. The country music superstar threw on a pair of medium-washed jeans and some black pointy-toe heels to finish off the laidback yet sexy style.

Jessie James Decker is springtime-ready in her latest Kittenish collection try-on

Donning the Avalon Maxi Shirtdress in another slide, Jessie proved that casual doesn’t have to mean boring. She tied a white sweater around her waist and added a pair of rose-colored sunglasses to top off her easygoing spring look.

Jessie showcased her incredible curves in the Harley romper, featuring long sleeves and shorts. Jessie made her romper springtime-ready and sporty with a leather ball cap and white sneakers. As Jessie noted, the versatile piece can also be dressed up with a blazer and booties for a “chic-bae” vibe, flip flops for a casual vibe, or strappy heels for a “sexy lewk.”

Jessie’s final and most colorful option was the Baby Girl Jumpsuit in a beautiful bright pink shade. The jumpsuit featured a strapless design with a ruffled bustline and flowy pants, complementing her show-stopping figure.

All of Jessie’s garments can now be purchased on Kittenish.com and are available in sizes S-XXL. Best of all, each piece comes with a price tag of under $60.

Jessie talks about the inspiration behind her Kittenish collections

Jessie’s clothing line was founded in 2019 after her collaboration effort sold out immediately. Kittenish now hosts four brick-and-mortar locations across the country, with stores in Nashville, Tennessee; Dallas, Texas; Tampa, Florida; and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Jessie wanted her line to represent “stuff that [she] would wear every single day,” as she told CelebSecrets4U.

Her inspiration for the clothing comes from how she envisions herself feeling in the pieces.

“Honestly, I just think about what I would feel good in,” Jessie revealed. “And I just assume that my fans would like it too. And it’s working.”

Jessie also listens to feedback from her customers, especially on social media, noting that “we’re all in this together.”

Jessie is also talented in the kitchen

In addition to her impressive vocal talent and flair for fashion, Jessie is also an avid cook. She already has two New York Times best-selling cookbooks under her belt, with a third one in the works.

On her Just Feed Me Instagram page, Jessie shares some of her favorite recipes, most of which have been passed down to her by family members.

Jessie recently shared a meatless option just in time for Lent, her lemon basil pasta.

If meat is what you’re craving, however, Jessie has something for everybody. She also shares her recipes for Seafood Gumbo, Game Day Wings, and her healthy Ground Chicken Lettuce Cups.

Jessie’s fellow foodies can also find inspiration in the form of desserts, beverages, and snacks on her Just Feed Me Instagram feed or in her Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate cookbook, available on Amazon.com.