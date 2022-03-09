Jessie James Decker slays in black bikini with chain links and hip rings to promote new collection

Jessie James Decker promoted some new swimwear for her Kittenish collection, slaying in a black bikini with bodice chains and hip rings. Pic credit: JesseJamesDecker/YouTube

Jessie James Decker is promoting her new swimwear line.

The Should Have Known Better singer, 33, worked it for the camera while wearing a flattering black bikini while showing off her insane physique.

Posing in front of some palm trees, Jessie looked fit, toned, and glowing, just as she did when she wore a hot string bikini a few months ago.

Jessie rocked a black bikini to promote her swimwear line Kittenish

In the two-part series, Jessie showed off all angles of her body as she first gave a sexy side view, displaying the thong-style bottoms and torso chain link that ran from her sternum to the middle of her back.

Incomplete gold hoops looked to be just barely holding the bottom material triangles together, cinching the cloth at her hips while the front swatch of black spandex plunged sharply downward inside her thighs.

The second snap showed Jessie looking happy as she gave a more frontal view of the look, her hair blowing in the breeze while thin, black strings tied from the center of the bust cups behind her neck.

Jessie captioned the shots with “Get ready baby!!” while revealing that the new line would be going live on March 10th. She added, “Y’all are going to love this collection 🥰”

Fans flocked to the star’s Instagram page to comment on the new addition to the line, saying things like “Okay hottie 🔥🔥,” “SUCH A BABEEEE 🔥,” “Can’t wait for this one!😍🔥,” and “😍🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥 so good.”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie mourned the loss of NFL player Demaryius Thomas last year

Just last December, Jessie and her football-playing husband, Eric Decker, along with quarterback Tom Brady, paid tribute to their NFL friend Demaryius Thomas.

The young football star was found dead of an apparent seizure in December, and the sports world immediately began grieving the loss of the accomplished athlete.

Jessie took to Instagram to share her emotions about her friend’s untimely passing, penning a lengthy tribute to the player.

“When we got the call last night I dropped to my knees and I couldn’t believe it. I don’t think I’ve ever cried so hard in my life and the tears just won’t stop. I’ve never seen Eric like this before, his heart is in pieces,” she wrote in the emotional post.

She added that she and Eric had “loved Demaryius like he was family,” adding that the relationship between her husband and the late player was “beautiful and special” and that the duo was “truly like brothers.”