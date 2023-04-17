Jessie James Decker slams United Airlines for ‘humiliating’ her pregnant sister during a flight

Country superstar Jessie James Decker isn’t happy with United Airlines right now.

Jessie is known for spreading positivity with her upbeat personality. Still, over the weekend, she couldn’t bite her tongue and called out the airline over an incident involving her sister, Sydney Rae Bass.

Jessie took to her Instagram Story to share what happened in a lengthy message.

“My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united,” Jessie began. “As you know, she is five months pregnant, high risk, and traveling alone with her two small children.”

Jessie explained that Sydney’s youngest daughter, Blaire, accidentally spilled popcorn in the aisle. According to Sydney, a flight attendant approached her with a trash bag and a wet wipe and told her the captain wanted her “to clean up every drop.”

“My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched,” Jessie continued. “Way to go united.”

Jessie didn’t stop there — she also shared an adorable photo of herself and little Blaire in the airport.

The Kittenish founder wrote in the caption that the flight attendant told Sydney, “popcorn in the aisle is a safety hazard.”

Continuing to defend her stance, Jessie recorded Sydney and added the video to her Instagram Story.

In the video, Jessie asked Sydney who gave her the popcorn, to which Sydney replied that United Airlines did.

“If popcorn was a hazard, why are they givin’ it on planes? Y’all, this is just…” Jessie said, clearly exasperated.

Apparently, Jessie’s story struck a chord with one of her followers, who felt Sydney was out of line. The troll DMed Jessie, writing that Sydney should have cleaned up her own mess, adding, “Your sister should have kept her legs closed if she couldn’t handle it.”

Jessie fired back with sarcasm, captioning a screenshot of the message, “You sound like a sweet and caring daddy. She’s a lucky lady.”

While Jessie took some time out of her busy schedule to call out United Airlines and a rude follower, she has plenty of other responsibilities to keep herself busy.

Jessie’s latest cookbook, Just Eat, will be released in October 2023

In addition to her booming singing career, the New York Times best-selling author also runs her clothing boutique, Kittenish, and has been busy promoting her latest cookbook, Just Eat. Jessie’s latest cookbook will feature more than 100 “Easy and Delicious Recipes That Taste Just Like Home.”

Just Eat was inspired by Jessie’s family, her travels, and her home garden and is currently available for pre-order and will be released on October 10, 2023. You can pre-order a paperback copy of Just Eat for $28.99 online at retailers such as Target, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Walmart, or you can pre-order an E-book version for $14.99 at HarperCollins.com.