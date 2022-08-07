Jessie James Decker shows off weekend steaks in tight shorts

Jessie James Decker poses in a dark top. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is 100% confirming that her weekend eats aren’t vegan.

The 34-year-old country singer and clothing designer got her steaks on big-time on Saturday, posting a kitchen video for her 4 million+ Instagram followers and reminding them that her cookbooks aren’t sell-outs for nothing.

Posting a light-hearted video as she showcased raw meat all ready to be cooked, the Just Feed Me author also highlighted her muscle machine of a body as she wore tight shorts – clearly, the high-protein diet is working out well for her.

Delighting fans with her iron-rich display, Jessie was filmed parading around her wood-floored kitchen, offering 360 views and posing with oven trays full of herb-adorned steaks in each hand.

Pairing her shorts with a white tank top as she added in brown Ugg boots, the mom of three wore her hair tied back as she danced around, with a pout at the end adding additional flourishes.

Hungry Like The Wolf by Duran Duran accompanied the post, one captioned: “Hungry like the world…SheWolf dat is.”

Jessie joins the list of celebrities who continue to eat meat amid rising plant-based trends. Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has confirmed she’s a carnivore – meanwhile, singer Miley Cyrus has reversed her veganism to go back to eating animal products.

Jessie James Decker reveals what she eats

The former South Beach Diet face has opened up on what lands on her plate. “I usually don’t eat first thing in the morning, but if I do I will have a bowl of oatmeal or toast. I have coffee with cream (can’t give that up),” she told Eat This Not That. “For lunch, I will have 4 to 6 ounces chicken salad or chicken over rice,” she added.

As to dinner, there were meat mentions. “For dinner, I will either have a lean red meat, like flank steak with vegetables, chili from my book, or the same kind of thing—chicken and rice vegetables or my fit-enchiladas from my first book,” the Kittenish founder continued.

Jessie James Decker sizzles in bikini

Jessie packs in plenty of workouts, and she’s been showing off the results. In July, she walked the Miami Swim Week for Kittenish Swim, showing off her rippling muscles in a skimpy bikini and high heels.

“Beaming with sunshine after last night😻☀️🌴🥰 I was so nervous to walk but all the girls made me feel so confident! That’s what it’s all about,” she captioned an Instagram gallery celebrating the event.