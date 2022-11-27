Jessie James Decker showed her gorgeous long legs in Daisy Dukes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker was gorgeous in Daisy Dukes and a flannel shirt.

The jean Daisy Duke shorts were low rise and cropped at her upper thighs. The style of the shorts showed off her long legs.

Jessie paired the shorts with a white t-shirt that she tucked loosely into her shorts and with an open red and blue flannel that she wore over it. She accessorized with small diamond earrings, and her toenails were painted white.

The country-pop singer wore her blonde hair loose and parted to the extreme side so that it had excess volume at the top. Her makeup was minimal, with rosy cheeks, nude lips, and just a touch of mascara.

Jessie’s overall look was relaxed, casual, and fashionable. She seemed cozy in her flannel and happy to share a promotion with her fans.

The 34-year-old artist posted the image to her Instagram Story with a link to flagandanthem.com and wrote in text above the photo, “My flannel is 30% off.”

Jessie James Decker is stunning in Daisy Dukes. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker promotes a Black Friday sale

Jessie posed for the camera behind a plate of bacon and with a mug of coffee to promote a Black Friday sale for Kittenish, which is Jessie’s very own clothing brand.

The star sported a black cap with a white outline of a cat face over some dark aviator-style sunglasses. She rocked a comfy, white long-sleeved shirt and looked especially cozy as she pulled the mug to her face.

Jessie smiled happily at the table and seemed excited to share the sale with her fans.

She captioned her post, “40% off SITEWIDE and this time…Daddy approved 😂😂😂 happy Black Friday! Go crazy 🛍️ no code needed!!! Link in bio.”

Jessie James Decker is a flannel queen

Jessie posted another gorgeous image in her flannel, and she looked absolutely astonishing. Her hair and makeup were styled to perfection, and she looked casual and comfy all at the same time.

Her hair with bright blonde highlights and parted in the middle, with some bangs hanging loose in the front. It flowed in a luscious cascade past her shoulders.

The star’s makeup was beautiful, with defined brows, soft eyeshadow and liner, long lashes, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

Jessie completed the look with a simple, gold necklace.