Jessie James Decker shows off toned abs in cropped leather jacket and skirt for DWTS

Jessie showed off her enviable curves in a leather costume for DWTS. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker was a vision in black leather as she hit the dance floor in a cropped jacket and matching skirt.

The multi-talented superstar has earned her way to another week on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.

While the 34-year-old country songstress works towards the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, she’s dazzled her fans with her incredible body and fashionable looks on the dance floor.

This week hosted Elvis Night on DWTS and Jessie and her professional dance partner Alan Bersten danced the foxtrot to Elvis Presley’s song Trouble.

She shared some photos from her and Alan’s performance on her Instagram in a post which she captioned in part, “OMG!!!! We did it!!! I’m so proud of the progress I’ve made and how much I am learning!!! I feel so proud of all our hard work this week and seeing it come to fruition!!!!”

For her Week 2 performance, Jessie dazzled the audience in a cropped black leather jacket and a matching floor-length skirt with a high slit.

Jessie James Decker showcases abs in cropped leather jacket and skirt for DWTS

Jessie’s jacket highlighted her tanned and toned abs while her skirt’s slit showcased her famous legs. The wife to NFL retiree Eric Decker wore her hair up in a high ponytail for the fun dance and went minimal on the accessories, allowing her costume, physique, and dance skills to take center stage. A pair of nude-colored dance shoes topped off the ensemble.

In her first slide, Jessie showed off her impressive flexibility as she lifted one leg with Alan’s assistance and arched her back, striking a gorgeous dance pose. The second slide showed Jessie and Alan mid-dance, as she placed her hands on her hips.

Another slide showed Jessie and Alan posing before the judges and the last pic showed Jessie arching her back once more for her and Alan’s dance routine.

Jessie says being busy doesn’t get in the way of quality time with husband Eric Decker

Between her The Woman I’ve Become tour, raising three kids with Eric, her Kittenish line, and competing on DWTS, Jessie is admittedly booked and busy. However, she says that being busy doesn’t get in the way of spending quality time with her husband of nine years.

Speaking recently on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Jessie shared, “I think we just have such a strong foundation of a marriage … Being busy doesn’t affect anything. We just love each other.”

She added, “And we are used to being busy bodies and we’re there for each other. And I’m just very, I just am blessed to have [him as] my partner in this life.”

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.