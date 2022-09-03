Jessie James Decker shows off tiny shorts and plunging neckline in satin tank

Jessie continues to show off her petite, toned frame as she models clothing from her Kittenish line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Jessie James Decker continues to stun her millions of admirers as she models some sultry looks from her Kittenish collection.

The multi-talented songstress is currently back home in Nashville, Tennessee as she gears up for the next leg of her The Woman I’ve Become tour.

While she’s had some extra time to soak up the last days of summer and spend time with her husband, NFL retiree Eric Decker, and their three kids, she’s also been staying busy with her successful side hustle.

As the founder of Kittenish, Jessie also acts as a model for the brand, which touts looks that can carry over from a “night-out with the girls, to a slow Sunday morning at home.”

With Labor Day weekend upon us, Jessie took to social media to announce that she slashed prices in half site-wide, and has been modeling some of the adorable looks available to her customers.

In her Instagram Stories ahead of the holiday weekend, Jessie showed off the fruits of her labor, as she clearly puts in the work at the gym. Jessie, sharing a mirror selfie, modeled Kittenish’s Karli paisley tank, currently marked down to $23, and the matching Karli paisley shorts, currently running $24 during the line’s Labor Day sale.

Jessie James Decker looks sensational in satin paisley top and shorts

Advertised as the “perfect late summer top,” Jessie’s gorgeous satin tank had a plunging neckline and spaghetti strap details, hugging her curves in all the right places and showing a tasteful amount of her décolletage.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

The silky satin matching shorts highlighted Jessie’s famous toned legs for an elegant and fun look. She paired the ensemble with some white cowgirl boots and wore her hair up and parted on the side, leaving a few face-framing tresses loose.

She kept her jewelry minimal, opting for a barely-there gold chain, letting her figure and her flawless skin take center stage. She captioned the post, “Half off.”

Jessie says of shopping at Kittenish: ‘You’re getting an experience’

Kittenish was founded in 2014 by the New York Times best-selling author and opened its first physical location in 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jessie wanted her customers’ shopping runs to be more than just about the clothes – she made it into an experience.

As she explained, each of her Kittenish locations – also found in Dallas, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and most recently, Scottsdale, Arizona – has champagne on hand. In addition, she has a projector that plays episodes of Sex and the City and Friends for customers to enjoy while they shop and sip some bubbly.

“Not only are you getting amazing trendy pieces and a huge variety of styles and sizing — you’re also getting an experience,” Jessie said of her brand’s stores.