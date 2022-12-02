Jessie James Decker shows off her toned physique for a gym selfie. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker looked stunning as she provided her fans with a special gym view in a recent share.

The 35-year-old country singer enjoyed a nice hard-hitting workout as she posed for a quick mirror selfie.

Jessie has proved to be a rather active and healthy individual who also stays incredibly busy juggling a variety of jobs.

The mother of two has remained fairly active on Instagram, where she has shared most of her memorable moments and achievements.

In her latest post, Jessie took to her Instagram Story, where she shared the epic gym selfie.

The country star’s 4.2 million followers got to indulge in the special treat as she looked naturally beautiful for the shot.

Jessie James Decker stuns in her athletic attire

Jessie proved that a toned and muscular physique only comes with hard work and constant dedication.

The singer posed barefoot in the gym as she indulged a rather intense workout session.

In the selfie, Jessie sported a fully black athletic fit. The top was a classic black sports bra that offered her full support.

For the bottoms, she wore a plain pair of black high-waisted shorts that highlighted her long, muscular legs.

Shen then added a ribbed green beanie which she had pulled down to her eyebrows.

Jessie tucked her blonde locks inside the beanie as it kept her hair from falling into her face.

The country singer decided to go with a completely bare face for this hard-hitting workout while she looked incredibly beautiful without extra makeup.

Jessie then held her phone up close to her face as she took the shot while she inputted the words, “sweat sesh.”



Jessie James Decker is the founder of Kittenish clothing brand

When Jessie isn’t performing for thousands of fans or involved in taking care of her young children, she’s instead busy running her successful clothing brand, Kittenish.

Kittenish offers a wide variety of elegant clothing and comfortable loungewear at an affordable price.

Her brand also recently launched a beautiful jewelry collection as well as a skincare line.

In a recent post, Kittenish provided their followers with a bunch of Christmas gift ideas that would be perfect for everyone on their holiday gift list.

The brand even announced that they had just added a bunch of new fun pieces to their site, just in time for the holidays.

The caption wrote, “Gifts for our jewelry lovers!💎 SO much new jewelry just hit the site ~ shop it online & in stores!✨.”

Fans can now shop the new Winter collection on the Kittenish website while supplies last.