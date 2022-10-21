Jessie James Decker showed off her salsa moves while wearing blue spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker donned all blue spandex as she showed off some of her dancing skills.

The 34-year-old country singer looked stunning in a blue spandex set from her clothing brand Kittenish.

The set included a blue sports bra along with some matching blue skin-tight leggings. Decker paired the outfit with a pair of stiletto-heeled, pointed-toe pumps.

She wore her hair in a messy bun for the video, with a simple delicate necklace as her sole accessory.

In the video, she was asked to give her viewers “something good.” Despite being caught off guard, she jumped into action pretty quickly.

With her hands placed on her hips, she did a quick little dance that consisted of stepping out and squatting down to the beat of a small tune she huffed out.

Jessie James Decker wears spandex for dance demo

Decker looked comfortable and confident in her blue spandex as she jumped into her dance routine for the camera.

Behind the camera, giving Decker directions was Alan Bersten. Bersten is currently Decker’s partner on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars.

Bersten and Decker were most likely putting in work for the next episode when the impromptu spandex dance occurred. The duo survived the latest elimination and will be staying on the show for yet another week.

This isn’t Decker’s first experience with reality TV as she and her husband, Eric Decker, starred in a reality show, Eric & Jessie: Game On, in 2017. Decker is a country singer and songwriter, while her husband Eric is a retired NFL wide receiver, making them quite the star-studded couple.

Decker’s music career began as a teenager when she began working with Carla Wallace of the independent label Big Yellow Dog Music. Wallace helped kickstart Decker’s career and Decker subsequently released her first album in 2009.

In addition to her reality TV and music career, she also balances running her clothing line Kittenish and raising her three children with Eric.

Decker releases single I Still Love You

Decker’s music career is continuing to grow as she recently released a new song titled I Still Love You. The song is a duet between her and Billy Currington and was released on October 21, 2022.

This is the second time that Decker and Currington have collaborated. Their first collaboration came in the form of Currington’s 2015 track, “Good Night.”

The two have remained close friends and reunited to create another hit. Decker called the song one of the most beautiful that she has ever made during her career.

The country love song also came with an official music video. The song is about a couple who regrets breaking up and who still very much love each other.

I Still Love You marks Decker’s first music release since her 2021 EP The Woman I’ve Become.

Between promoting her new song and practicing for Dancing with the Stars, Decker is making big strides in her career.