Jessie James Decker shows off flexibility ahead of DWTS Rumba

Jessie James Decker is ready to perform the Rumba. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is in it to win it when it comes to Dancing with the Stars.

The former reality TV star and country music sensation has documented her journey on the show for followers to see.

She has made it to the third week of the competition, and Jessie and Alan Bersten will perform the Rumba for the judges.

Jessie has begun campaigning for votes to ensure she makes it to next week. Along with that, she’s shown off her flexibility as she shared several shots of herself and Alan working on their Rumba.

The couple has yet to be in the bottom two, so getting through to the fourth week shouldn’t be as big of a challenge, but as the season goes on, the more complex the competition will get.

With Jessie’s flexibility and determination, the Rumba should go well.

Jessie James Decker reveals ‘not easy’ week

Aside from Dancing with the Stars, Jessie James Decker is a full-time mother and is still performing to sold-out crowds.

She has made her schedule work, but it hasn’t been easy.

Alan Bersten and Jessie have done the work, even though it isn’t always ideal.

Jessie shared this caption, in part, along with photos that showed off her flexibility — “Wasn’t an easy week with all the traveling and extra work but we did it. I am SO excited for tonight and we may have a surprise you didn’t see coming during our dance🤫✨.”

This is also where she encouraged her followers to vote for her and reminded them how to tune in and watch.

Jessie James Decker performs in Daisy Dukes

When Jessie James Decker isn’t getting time in the dancing studio, she can be found performing on stage.

Her country music career is still going strong; recently, she performed while wearing Daisy Dukes, a matching jean jacket, and red boots.

Jessie’s style is something to watch. She enjoys denim, which was part of her first Dancing with the Stars costume.

The wardrobe has been great for Jessie, as she shows off her trim figure and fit physique while strutting around the dance floor each week.

If everything goes as planned, Jessie will get to the show’s semi-finals. Winning the competition could be a possibility, especially with all the time she has put into ensuring she practices each week.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on Disney +.