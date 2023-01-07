Jessie poses for a selfie in August 2021. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker has a jaw-dropping figure and isn’t afraid to show it off.

The petite country superstar recently turned up the heat while promoting her brand’s new intimates line.

Jessie has been teasing her fans about Kittenish’s upcoming Basics line and didn’t disappoint while modeling some of the pieces herself.

In an Instagram Story set to Jennifer Lopez’s hit, Waiting for Tonight, Jessie posed inside a doorway clad in a blue bra and panties set and white crew socks.

Highlighting her incredible curves, Jessie placed one arm on the doorframe with her opposite hand resting on her midsection as she glanced into the distance with a serious expression.

Jessie’s navy blue-colored bra accentuated the curves on her upper half while her matching panties showcased her snatched waistline and incredibly toned legs. She added a pair of white crew socks to the look, making for a casual vibe, and wore her hair down in loose waves, opting for natural glam with her makeup.

Jessie James Decker in bra and panties for Kittenish intimates launch

Jessie’s pose was part of a photoshoot advertising Kittenish’s new line of intimates and socks, coming soon to her clothing brand.

“Y’all gonna love these @kittenish bra/panty sets!!!!” she captioned her photo, adding how “comfy, cozy, supportive, and seamless” the pieces are.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

At the bottom of the pic, Jessie playfully added to her caption, “chomping my gum per usual… and yeah this is how I stand in my doorway waiting for Eric to come home 🤣.”

Jessie’s sensational physique is just one component of the brunette beauty’s allure. Not only is she a successful country singer/songwriter, but she’s also a two-time New York Times best-seller, founder and owner of Kittenish, and a bona fide foodie.

Jessie’s exercise routine includes NordicTrack bikes and dumbbells

Earlier this year, Jessie teamed up with Dick’s Sporting Goods as a spokesperson for the company. She shared how to maximize at-home workouts during a segment with Good Morning America.

The Just Feed Me author modeled proper form in the video, looking fantastic while doing so in a matching purple sports bra and leggings set.

Jessie plugged NordicTrack’s exercise bikes, crediting the equipment with giving her an “amazing” workout since she’s not a fan of running. In addition to getting in her cardio, Jessie also incorporates light weightlifting into her fitness routine.

“My number-one request is always to have dumbells. It can work out every single muscle group,” Jessie told GMA, noting that form is super important in order to see results, whether in the gym or at home.

Jessie followed South Beach Diet to lose pregnancy weight

Just as important as exercise, Jessie knows that her diet also impacts her physical appearance and overall health. In a 2019 video, Jessie spoke with Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi about what she typically eats to maintain her show-stopping figure.

Following her pregnancies — Jessie and her husband Eric Decker share three children, Vivianne, 8, Eric II, 7, and Forrest, 4 — Jessie adhered to the South Beach Diet, which promotes following a low-carb diet filled with high-protein foods and healthy fats.

To regain her pre-pregnancy physique, Jessie said she followed the South Beach Diet “like crazy” in order to be “as real” with her fans as possible.

Jessie said staying consistent with her diet helped her “melt away” her baby weight, and as evidenced by her frequent sultry social media shares, her hard work certainly paid off.