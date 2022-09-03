Jessie James Decker shows off figure in cutout dress

Jessie sported a form-fitting cut-out dress to plug her Kittenish line. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker looked effortlessly glam in a form-fitting, cut-out dress from her highly popular Kittenish line.

While the country-pop singer-songwriter takes a quick break from her The Woman I’ve Become tour, she’s been focusing on her side hustle.

Jessie initially launched Kittenish as a collaboration collection. The line sold out immediately and she decided to take the reigns as the company’s founder and has found great success, launching its first-ever physical location in 2019 in her current town of Nashville, Tennessee.

Much to the chagrin of her retired NFL husband Eric Decker – who handles most of the brand’s behind-the-scenes sales work – Jessie has been slashing prices on her clothing line.

Recently announcing that she discounted prices on her entire website by 50%, Jessie has been in major promotion mode when it comes to her Kittenish line as she prepares for her fall collection’s inventory to arrive.

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Stories ahead of the Labor Day weekend to advertise that one of the line’s dresses was discounted at half off its usual price and modeled the look for her 4.1 million followers.

Jessie James Decker in form-fitting cut-out dress struts down the sidewalk to promote Kittenish

Jessie strutted down a sidewalk located between a brick building to her left and an outdoor eatery to her right. Modeling Kittenish’s Margarita dress – currently just $28 – Jessie looked absolutely stunning as she bared a little bit of skin, revealing a tasteful glimpse at her rock-hard abs.

The website showed that the dress can be worn with or without the cutout, using the cinching to adjust how much skin the wearer feels comfortable showing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

The dress had a stringy, halter-tie neck with a diamond-shaped cut out at the abdomen before another string cinched at the waistline. Jessie’s gorgeous light lime green maxi dress was ankle length and she paired it with a pair of nude-colored, strappy heels.

Jessie opted to wear her hair down with a center part and accessorized with a pair of round sunglasses, a dainty gold chain, and an iced coffee.

Jessie’s famous curves took center stage in the share, which she captioned, “Half off this,” and included a link to the Kittenish site.

Jessie is a multi-talented superstar

The multi-talented superstar is a two-time New York Times best-selling author. The mother of three loves to tap into her Italian roots with her cooking, and showcases her culinary skills on her Just Feed Me Instagram page, dedicated to her 2020-published Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate.

Jessie’s book touts “down-home and simple-to-make recipes for drinks, appetizers, and full dinners—many Italian, Southern and Cajun dishes which were handed down to her from her mom.”

Jessie continues to prove that she is worthy of her millions of admirers, showcasing her talents on stage, at her e-commerce business, and in the kitchen.