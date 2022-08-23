Jessie James Decker showed off her toned and tan legs. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker knows how to work a crowd.

The vocal artist is currently touring and playing shows around the country.

While on stage recently, Jessie couldn’t help but show off her long and lean legs.

A lot goes into staying fit and making sure she can perform, and Jessie is all in when it comes to her career.

As a mom of three, she is busy, to say the least. Still, the performer continues to balance her career and home life.

She is ready to rock the stage at her upcoming show in Los Angeles later this week.

Jessie James Decker shows off in black booty shorts

On her Instagram, Jessie James Decker shared some shots of herself at a recent event. Her upcoming show is almost sold out, so the brunette is highly popular.

The former reality TV star struck a pose in the photos, which showed off her playful and sexy side.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessie wore black leather booty shorts, white heeled boots, and a white sleeveless shirt as she played the crowd. Her long and lean legs were perfectly tanned.

She captioned the post, “LA!!! I’m playing the iconic @elreytheatre on Thursday night and we’re almost sold out!!!!! Gonna be a party!! Link in bio to get tix now 💖” Jessie also credited the photographer who captured the pictures.

Jessie James Decker family issues

Even though things are going well with Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, the situation with her own family isn’t the same.

The speculation about her family and their estrangement circulated for years before Jessie finally addressed the situation.

She wrote, “I had some family issues a couple years ago that I have struggled with tremendously and still to this day make me break down and cry. I would’ve never chosen to deal with that publicly and open that door to such a personal family matter, but it happened, and it still hurts my heart.”

Following that post, Jessie and Eric attended her brother’s wedding. It was a step in the right direction toward healing the family and repairing the damage that was done.

Jessie’s brother spoke out, revealing they had seen each at a party and the kids were all playing together. He said it “felt like a dream come true.”

There’s plenty of positivity right now for Jessie James Decker, and it appears looking and feeling good go hand in hand with that.