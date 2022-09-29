Jessie James Decker shows off amazing legs in a leather miniskirt

Jessie James Decker poses at the 64th Annual BMI Country Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker wowed her fans and showcased her amazing legs in a leather miniskirt.

Taking some time off from competing in Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, Jessie recently shared a mirror selfie while plugging her Kittenish line.

The petite country superstar has been busy lately between her DWTS appearance, her The Woman I’ve Become tour, and spending time with her husband Eric Decker and their three kids, Vivianne, Eric II, and Forrest.

Jessie recently found some time in between all of her commitments to share a selfie in which she modeled a head-to-toe leather ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jessie rocked her Kittenish line’s Don’t Call Me Baby black jacket and matching skirt with a faux leather, dark green, alligator texture.

Jessie donned a simple black tee underneath her jacket, which she wore open and paired the look with some strappy black heels. Her amazing legs stole the show, perfectly accentuated by her skirt and heels.

Jessie James Decker highlights toned legs in leather miniskirt

Wearing her hair half up with some face-framing waves left loose, Jessie gave a serious gaze as she snapped the photo with her cell phone, placing one hand in her pocket.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

“I wore this a few weeks ago!” Jessie captioned her pic, adding, “Many of you asking about it. It’s now finally available!!!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also provided a link to her Kittenish website where customers can snag the skirt for $52 and the jacket for $64.

Jessie launched her Kittenish brand in 2014 as a sell-out collaboration collection and in 2019, the brand expanded to brick and mortar stores. The brand now boasts store locations in Nashville, Tennessee, Dallas, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and its newest location in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The clothing line touts being inclusive and says they’re all about making women “at any age feel sexy and confident in her style.”

Jessie’s appearance on DWTS Season 31

Joining the cast of DWTS this season, Jessie has proven that’s truly a multi-talented superstar. She talked with E! News earlier this month about which famous friends she contacted before hitting the dance floor.

“I have my good friend Jana Kramer, because she did the show,” Jessie told the outlet. “I’ve already messaged Bobby Bones to help me [and] Jimmie [Allen]. It’s been amazing to be able to reach out to friends that have done this, and help me do it, and will hopefully be there to support me.”

Jessie’s skills alongside her professional dance partner Alan Bersten have earned her another week on the show as she continues to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy heading into Week 3.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.