Jessie James Decker showcases amazing legs in skintight minidress for date night with husband Eric Decker

Jessie’s incredible legs stole the show in a hot pink minidress for a date night with Eric Decker. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker turned up the heat in a hot pink minidress during an awards show with her husband, Eric Decker.

The 34-year-old country superstar stays busy between balancing her time with her husband and three kids, her music career, her Kittenish line, and most recently, competing on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.

Between juggling motherhood, marriage, and business, Jessie still finds time to squeeze in date nights with Eric. Their latest couples’ outing came earlier this week as she and her NFL retiree husband enjoyed a kid-free evening for a CMT event.

Getting into full glam ahead of the CMT Artists of the Year 2022 event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Hall in Nashville, Tennessee, Jessie dazzled on the black carpet in a hot pink minidress and matching platform heels.

Showing off her famously tanned and toned legs, Jessie was clad in this season’s hottest color as she posed for some solo shots and with Eric.

Jessie took to her Instagram Stories to share a few shots, including a full-length mirror selfie in which she showed off her dress for the event. Jessie’s dress had a halter neck along with cutouts and a decorative band at the waist, and hugged her curves in all the right places.

The dress’s super short length allowed Jessie’s amazing legs to take center stage in the shot, and her fans were treated to a close-up shot of her legs when she posed from inside her car, placing her legs on the dashboard, showing off her matching, hot pink platform heels which added some height to her petite 5’1″ frame.

Jessie and Eric posed for a cute couple’s shot in another slide as they got seated for the awards show.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie was sure to compliment her hubby’s look for the evening, taking a video of him as he held a drink and playfully posed for the camera.

“Oh, dang! Look at this man… golly,” Jessie said as Eric pretended to stroke his beard and struck a few dance moves.

Jessie and Eric pack on the PDA for CMT Artists of the Year 2022

On CMT’s official Instagram page, they shared some video footage of Jessie and Eric making their way across the black carpet for some photo ops, which they captioned, “Date night with the Deckers on the #CMTAOTY carpet 💕.”

Jessie and Eric packed on the PDA as they canoodled for the cameras, and the couple’s looks perfectly complemented each other’s, with Eric donning a gray suit jacket paired with a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Despite her busy schedule, Jessie always finds time to spend with her husband of nine years and continues to look fabulous in the process.

CMT Artists of the Year 2022 airs on Friday, October 14 at 9p/8c on CMT.