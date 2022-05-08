Jessie James Decker shimmies braless in glitter shorts

Jessie James Decker poses with wine. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram



Jessie James Decker is shimmying her fabulous figure down a hallway while in a killer country look. The 33-year-old was all legs as she paraded her workout body in a head-turning tank and shorts look last weekend, throwing out muscles and curves and getting the thumbs-up from her 4 million Instagram followers.

Jessie opted for video mode as she was filmed dancing around in silver and glitter high heels, with the footwear matching sparkly accents on one loud and jazzy outfit.

Jessie James Decker’s got moves like Jagger

Shaking her hips and popping her booty, the Jessie & Eric star shimmied towards the camera as she wore a skintight white tank, going braless and also leggy as she paired her top with super-tiny black shorts bearing silver tassels.

A jacket with tassel fringe upped the country vibes, with the Kittenish founder also throwing out a Khloe Kardashian accessories vibe, this via hoop earrings.

Dancing to Elvis Presley’s “All Shook Up,” the mom of three gained over 39,000 likes for her post, one aptly captioned:

“I’m all shook up.”

It isn’t just music making headlines for Jessie as she enjoys a tour, one recently seeing her in the South. The clothing designer is going from strength to strength with her Kittenish brand, this year launching Kittenish Swim, plus celebrating a new store opening.

Jessie James Decker’s Kittenish brand opens another store

“Kittenish Scottsdale is officially open!!” Decker told her Instagram followers on April 23. The blonde added: “Head over to the @kittenish gram to see all the stories and pix from the dreamy opening today. I had major fomo not being able to be there today (had family commitments) BUT I will be there May 26th! So stay tuned for details✨I am SO proud of this beautiful store and even more proud of my bad ass team for making it happen. I love our kittenish crew with all my heart and couldn’t do this without them!! Cheers Kittens!!! In Elle Woods voice “we did it” again!!!! 😻”

Jessie is likely also still raking in profits from her best-selling Just Feed Me cookbook, one that has topped Amazon’s book lists. She joins fellow singer Carrie Underwood in both running a clothing line and penning a food-related book. 39-year-old Carrie’s Find Your Path book is nutrition-related, though.

Carrie follows Jessie on Instagram, as do singer Jessica Simpson and actress Jamie Lynn Spears.