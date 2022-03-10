Jessie James Decker shares new pics from swimwear line, wearing sexy new bikinis and a cheeky one-piece

Jessie James Decker continued her Kittenish line promotion, looking sexy in some new bikinis and a hot one-piece. ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jessie James Decker is continuing her social media domination while she promotes her Kittenish swimwear line.

The gorgeous songstress of hits such as Flip My Hair and Lights Down Low, 33, took to Instagram for the second time this week to share new, sexy snaps of swimwear from her collection, modeling the beachy attire while showing off her toned physique.

Stunning in three new looks, Jessie brought summer back to the internet, looking tanned and glowing in the bikinis and one-piece.

Jessie looked like a model as she posed in three new swimsuits from her collection

Jessie first showed off in a black bikini, which was nearly identical to the one she first wore this week in anticipation of her line’s release, having appeared to swap out the bodice chain link for a black string that she tied behind her back.

Sharing only a side view, the singer gave a sparkling white smile while looking back at the camera as the top hugged her chest and the bottoms showed off toned thighs and gave a peek of her butt as the triangle swatch of material angled sharply inward directly under her lower back.

In photo number two, Jessie looked totally ready to take on a tropical vacation, sitting underneath a palm tree while wearing dark shades, a gold choker around her neck, and a flowy, green blouse on top of a green bikini.

Jessie gave a closer view of the green swimwear in the third photo, giving a full-frontal view of her body as she rocked the green top with a circular ring at the sternum that showed off some skin and the tight-fitting bottoms.

For her final photo, Jessie wowed in a one-piece, proving that bikinis aren’t the only sensual type of swimwear as she threw an over-the-shoulder smile, her eyes just visible as she perched her shades at her nose bridge while posing in the sexy, white suit.

Fans share the hype over Jessie James Decker’s new swimsuits

Captioning the series with an announcement that her line had gone live while adding that “our swim sells our faster than any drop, so don’t walk, run baby! Can’t wait to see how amazing y’all look 👙🌴☀️🥰,” Jessie had her followers clamoring for more.

“You are insanely stunning inside and out girl! My daughter and I sing Mama wrote you a lullaby every single night. They’re the most beautiful moments and the sweetest song❤️ we love you!!😍❤️” penned one enthusiastic supporter.

“3 kids where!? Sheeeesh 🔥🔥🔥🔥” said someone else as another person wrote “I ordered two swim suits! 🙌 I can’t wait ❤️❤️.”

Jessie’s swim line can be found online now, with items running at very reasonable prices approximately between $36-$56 dollars.