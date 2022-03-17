Jessie James Decker shares a picture of nude Eric Decker ‘aging like fine wine’ for his birthday

Jessie James Decker shared a nude photo of Eric Decker to wish him a happy birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker knows the best way to wish someone a happy birthday is to share a photo of them in their birthday suit for everyone to see.

The country singer shared a photo of her husband, Eric Decker, from a trip in Cabo San Lucas. The photo appears to be taken from a hot tub, showing the vast, blue ocean behind Eric.

However, Eric is sitting on the ledge of the tub completely naked. Although Jessie doesn’t make an appearance in this photo herself, she and fans gushed over the image anyway.

She captioned the photo, “The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece😝 My man is 35 and aging like fine wine.”

See Eric Decker ‘lookin’ like a Greek statue in Jessie James Decker’s birthday post

Once fans were able to tear their eyes away from the Greek statue of a man in the post, they were able to see the sweet message Jessie left for her husband.

She continued the caption, “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I’m so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you.”

While some may debate whether or not being in your 30s is considered old, Jessie and Eric seem to be full of love for each other as they celebrate birthdays.

Jessie spent Eric’s birthday celebrating him and his body, but the singer has had to come back at hurtful comments about her own body in the past.

Jessie James Decker opens up about weight gain, shames hurtful comments made about her body

Last July, Jessie was moved to tears because of “hurtful” comments that people were making about her body and weight. Apparently, someone sent her a Reddit thread that was consistently talking about her weight and body.

The star let fans know her feelings, saying, “It’s pretty awful, and I cannot believe this is still happening in the world — that people are doing this. Yes, I have gained weight, 100 percent. I used to [be] obsessed over it. I tried to stay a certain weight, and most recently, over the past year, I decided to just let myself live. I work out, and I eat what I want, and I 100 percent am 10 pounds heavier than I used to be.”

The usually strong and confident singer was rocked by the comments, telling followers that they had an impact on her confidence and self-esteem.

However, despite the negative comments regarding her weight gain, Jessie said she was happy with herself and her body. She said that the Reddit page was “so disgusting” and wondered how the users could “wake up and live with yourself?”

The mom of three closed out her video by letting her followers know that she’s human and “isn’t perfect,” and that she was going to “pull myself together because I’m a mom.”