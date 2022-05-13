Jessie James Decker shares a dance in lingerie

Jessie James Decker dances. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Jessie James Decker blessed fans with some singing and dancing, and she did it in lingerie.

She seems to know that the best way to promote a song is by sharing her toned body, so that is what she did.

The singer shared a summer remix to her song, Should Have Known Better. The video featured Jessie in a white pushup bra and black zipper-up panties as she danced to the beat.

Jessie has been promoting her new single and upcoming tour dates with cheeky photos on social media. Eric is a lucky man!

Jessie James Decker dances in lingerie

Jessie James Decker showed off her new music and fit body in an exciting video. The video was a clip from her music video to Should Have Known Better. The cinematography alternates between Jessie in a leather dress and a white dress shirt.

She started off in a white collared shirt as she danced down a corridor.

The tempo picked up to the song, and Jessie kicked her leg in the air. The movement caused her white shirt to strategically open and reveal a white bra and black underwear with a zipper.

Her blonde hair was in a long ponytail, and she wore gold hoop earrings.

She danced enthusiastically and displayed her toned legs before she jumped into the pool.

She wrote in the caption, “Who’s ready to dance and have some fun this summer?! “Should Have Known Better” @daveaude remix is out now!!! Link in bio to add it to your party playlists.”

Her comments section was full of praise for the upbeat music video.

Fans also expressed excitement to see the singer perform.

One fan wrote, “Just got the VIP for Reno, see ya in a few weeks!” Another ticketholder said, “See you in 2 weeks!!!!”

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie has tour dates on the East Coast this weekend before she heads down south to Louisiana and Texas. Then, the country singer will take her tour out West before heading up to Canada.

Jessie James Decker celebrates hump day

Jessie James Decker shared a cheeky hump day picture that caused fans to go wild.

Although Jessie is known for her body of work, she also isn’t afraid to show her body. On Wednesday, the singer shared a beach picture in a thong.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy hump day.” Jessie went topless as she cupped her cleavage and faced her chest away from the camera. She wore an olive green thong which showed off her perfect derriere.

Although it is Friday, fans enjoy her Instagram posts any day of the week.