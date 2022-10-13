Jessie James Decker reveals the ‘day rule’ that keeps her marriage to Eric Decker strong

Jessie and her husband Eric have a “day rule” they abide by to keep their marriage strong. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

Jessie James Decker shared the rule she and her husband, Eric Decker, abide by that keeps their marriage going strong.

Jessie, a busy wife, mom, entertainer, and businesswoman, has been married to her husband, former NFL player Eric, since 2013.

The couple shares three kids – Vivianne, 8, Eric II, 7, and Forrest, 4 – and work well as a team when it comes to balancing work and family life.

Jessie joined Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, adding to her already jam-packed schedule as she’s also entertaining her loyal fans during her The Woman I’ve Become tour and helping Eric run her popular clothing line, Kittenish.

As a contestant on DWTS, Jessie does quite a bit of traveling back and forth between California and her Tennessee home.

Recently, the petite songstress spoke with Fox News Digital about how she and Eric keep their marriage strong, even when they’re apart from each other for days at a time.

‘I’ve been really lucky to be able to bring Eric, bring the kids, whenever it makes sense for our schedules. And so we’re rarely apart that long,” Jessie shared.

For her and Eric, Jessie revealed they abide by a rule that limits how long they’re away from each other.

“We’ve got a day rule where three days is like the absolute limit,” Jessie shared. “Even though a couple of weeks ago, during the second week, it was a little bit longer. And I definitely struggled with that.”

As the co-owner and President of Kittenish, Eric has worked behind the scenes while his wife has taken center stage following his 2018 retirement from the NFL.

“As soon as Eric retired, I was able to start working, and it was his turn to be a support system for me,” Jessie added, continuing, “So, we’ve been really blessed with that.”

Jessie said that Eric has been nothing but supportive as she competes for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, calling him her “rock.” Because of his career as an athlete, Jessie said that Eric understands the grueling physical work she puts in at rehearsals and on performance day.

Jessie is proud of her performances on DWTS

So far this season, alongside her professional dance partner Alan Bersten, Jessie has proven that she’s got what it takes when it comes to performing on the dance floor.

Jessie has performed the Cha-Cha during Week 1 to Sweet Home Alabama, the Fox Trot during Week 2 for Elvis Presley night, the Rumba during Week 3 for James Bond Night, and a Hocus Pocus-themed Jive during Week 4.

She admitted that although DWTS judges weren’t crazy about her Sweet Home Alabama performance during Week 1, she was proud of herself.

“I broke a barrier and a boundary that I had for myself, and I’m so proud,” Jessie said of her inaugural performance.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.