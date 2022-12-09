Jessie James Decker stuns in a transformational video. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker wowed her fans with a transformation video this week as she posted a video transitioning from cozy to glam before the first night of her tour.

The I Still Love You singer shared the clip with her 4.2 million followers.

It showed her filming in a bathroom mirror wearing a brown sweatshirt and camo joggers with a brown knitted beanie before the camera panned down and then revealed her transformation.

In the after shot, Jessie wore a black velvet top with beads fringing around the waist. She paired her look with a tiny pair of leather shorts that showed off her long tanned legs.

She completed the look with a pair of black western-style boots as she strutted closer to the mirror and tossed her hair, showing off her long, flowing ponytail.

About Damn Time by Lizzo played as the soundtrack to the fun video and Jessie captioned it, “From cozy mom vibes to…” The post earned over 8,000 likes.

Jessie James Decker’s clothing brand launches a holiday collection

As the holidays draw closer, every fashion brand is prepping for its busiest time of year, and Jessie’s clothing brand, Kittenish, is no different.

Jessie launched her label back in 2014 and it has continued to thrive over the past eight years, boasting four brick-and-mortar stores and an online shop.

This week, Jessie announced the launch of the Kittenish holiday collection by posting a series of outfits by her brand.

In the carousel, she wore a pair of pink satin pajamas, printed with cheetahs as she sipped a delicious-looking milkshake in bed.

The next photos showed Jessie and her best friend Sydney Rae Bass looking glamorous as they showed off some party pieces from the drop including a red sequin shirt.

Jessie excitedly captioned the post and said, “Kittens…We are LIVE!!!! Our best holiday collection yet!!!!! ✨✨✨✨ www.kittenish.com.”

Jessie James Decker says “Happy Humpday”

This week Jessie said “Happy Humpday” to her fans as she shared a sexy snap of her outfit from the American Music Awards back in November.

The singer wore a black ruched mini dress by Mugler that featured sheer cut-out panels down her arms and torso, and an exposed thong at the back.

Jessie paired her eye-catching look with some sandals that laced around her ankles and perfectly showed off her shapely legs.